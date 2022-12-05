Sustainable Infrastructure Startup, necoTECH wins Inno Fire Award for Technology and Innovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- necoTECH was recognized by Columbus Business First as an Inno Fire Award honoree for “setting the innovation economy ablaze”. Their work in the use of recycled plastics in asphalt has transformed into a collection of award-winning technologies in less than 3 years. These technologies could reshape our nation’s infrastructure through eco-friendly solutions, efficient performance, and increased safety for construction and management.
Many of their technologies are backed by the Department of Defense (DoD). One of necoTECH’s proprietary technologies is Hot Patch on Demand (HOTPOD). HOTPOD allows military bases to make hot mix asphalt in 5 minutes or less. Runways damaged by weather or acts of war can be repaired quickly with HOTPOD hot mix asphalt in all climates including sub-zero temperatures. This is extremely important to the military because this asphalt mix can withstand extreme pressures allowing fighter jets to pass over the patch hundreds of times.
“We’re honored to be included in the group of companies in Columbus that are driving innovation,” Steve Flaherty, CEO of necoTECH said, “A lot of our work is with the Department of Defense and on a national scale, so while those national accolades have been amazing, it really means something to be recognized in our own back yard. I also want to congratulate our Director of Product Zac Graber who received the Inno Under 25 award”
necoTECH was also recently recognized as one of “16 Most Fundable Companies in the United States” by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and was one of three companies on their list to receive the “Fan Favorite” recognition.
About necoTECH, LLC:
necoTECH, LLC is an award-winning startup on a mission to help the infrastructure market transition to a more sustainable future. This is accomplished through advanced automation of pavement maintenance activities, data-driven decision-making, and innovative sustainable materials. Located in Ohio Wesleyan University, the company has development partners in both the Government and private sectors including the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Army Corps of Engineers, and a Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX). necoTECH is a wholly owned subsidiary of necoBrands, Inc.
For more information, please visit www.necotechusa.com or contact Steve Flaherty, at hello@necotechusa.com.
