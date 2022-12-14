DBS Living Fitness Apparel Made for Courage Officially Launches November 2022
Premium men’s & women’s activewear Made Better, Made Bold, and Made for Courage officially hits the market: co-founders Larry Leonard and Sukaina Rajani
This is my DBS moment!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This November 2022, The DBS Living Brand (www.dbsliving.com) fiercely made its debut in Houston, TX at Brasserie 19 (www.brasserie19.com) with fellow influencers, models, businesspersons, family, friends, and fearless leaders as the line marched its way into the hearts and minds of all those in attendance. After also having co-founders tell the DBS story on FOX-26 “The Nightcap” the team was ready for models to display the apparel at the debut “reveal” party #DBS showcasing the premium activewear MADE FOR COURAGE. The event taking place on November 15th, 2022, was well attended by all in the local Houston hometown. Co-Founders Larry Leonard and Sukaina Rajani (also owner of www.macaronbypatisse.com) joined forces to bring this fearless brand to life!
— Larry Leonard, Co-Founder DBS Living
The DBS brand is committed to inspiring and building a community of bold people with apparel that’s designed equally as bold as those who wear it. The DBS community is all about inspiring you to go beyond. It seeks to combine a bold life with bold apparel. The premium line-up of performance clothing using vibrant colors stands out from the rest but still incorporates neutral staples into the collection. The made bold promise is a commitment to be a community that isn’t afraid to make bold decisions and wear clothing that breaks the mundane.
The brand has created activewear for running the trails, playing tennis, golfing, beach time experiences, doing yoga, chasing kids around the house, and chasing adventure – do it wearing apparel that’s Made Better, Made Bold, and Made for Courage.
OUR STORY:
DBS or “Don’t Be Scared” came from a pinki shake (and a love of acronyms) from two friends, one of whom, created this brand as his DBS moment! Starting a company, being an entrepreneur, was a dream for Larry Leonard, co-founder of DBS. Now, co-founders, Houstonians, Sukaina Rajani (of Macaron by Patisse) and Larry Leonard retired from corporate America, have created an inspirational brand meant to be worn for courage in the fitness apparel space!
Larry is known for his zest for life and charisma while always using acronyms and Sukaina well known for her local Houston business, Macaron by Patisse as well as appearances on Tilman Fertita’s Billion Dollar Buyer. These two, neighbors, would joke and brainstorm frequently about ways to make the world a better place, create business opportunities, as well as come together in a meaningful way (especially during the COVID-19 pandemic) to impact the world. Larry, coming from Corporate America, would always lovingly make light of the fact that his former employer used acronyms for everyday communication at work. Most things at his place of work were outlined in various forms of XYZ, and ABC’s which would all too soon become his calling card for DBS!
Whether he was out for a drink, walking with friends, running, or leisurely socializing and encouraging friends, Larry would be known to say, “DBS,” or “Don’t Be Scared” until finally, it became the catalyst between him and neighbor Sukaina Rajani for starting this new apparel line. After a few conversations and watching how people gravitated towards the slogan, DBS, Sukaina and Larry decided to take the slogan a step further and create a fitness apparel brand where they felt that the message of not living in fear would resonate strongly with the world at large.
Through hard work and determination, they found the right materials, creative directors, fulfillment centers, created a team, and built a business, now officially launched in November of 2022.
The line features activewear for both men and women. DBS is made of premium materials in vibrant colors. The line currently consists of cropped t-shirts, bra tops, bike shorts, caps, leggings for women and t-shirts, and lined shorts for men with more exciting options coming in the future.
It is Larry and Sukaina’s hope that every time someone wears DBS apparel, they will be inspired to share their #DBS moments and normalize this conversation! "BE BRAVE, have COURAGE, and share your story and inspiration with those around you!" ~ Sukaina Rajani, Co-Founder, DBS Living.
Catch the DBS wave, and wear the apparel, MADE FOR COURAGE!
DBS is available for purchase online at www.dbsliving.com
Follow the #DBS conversation at @dbsliving on Instagram, Facebook, and Tiktok, and @thedbslife on Twitter!
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here
DBS Launch Party Highlight Video