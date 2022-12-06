Tempesta Media’s Prova™ Assessment Is A Digital Marketing Game-Changer For B2B Businesses
Increase revenue and optimize your digital marketing with Prova’s comprehensive, insight-driven analysisMICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media, a leading performance-based provider of digital marketing solutions that drives business revenue, has developed a unique digital marketing assessment service called Prova. Prova is a detailed, actionable analysis of current marketing programs designed to spur growth and increase revenue.
ABOUT PROVA
Prova analyzes more than 90 elements of digital marketing programs to gain a deep understanding of their performance. It gives unmatched visibility into digital programs in about two weeks and assesses all key marketing areas, including:
• Content marketing performance. Content is carefully measured to identify and resolve gaps in current programs.
• SEO performance. SEO is analyzed to identify best practices and tactics to boost performance and improve results.
• Competitive insights. Prova evaluates competitors’ marketing to find gaps that reveal unrealized advantages.
• Social media presence. Social media channels and content are assessed and optimized to drive engagement and awareness.
PROVA MAKES A DIFFERENCE
Prova is a new and intelligent approach to digital marketing assessments, providing ROI-driven insights and optimization recommendations into current program performance. No other marketing assessment is as comprehensive, detailed, or valuable.
It measures the strengths and weaknesses in marketing, creating a roadmap to improve results. Prova also spots gaps and finds missed opportunities, resulting in marketing programs that leave competitors behind.
In the process, Prova helps pursue content marketing that drives engagement, lead conversions, and revenue. It improves marketing across all platforms with the underlying goal of exceeding business objectives.
Prova assessment results can provide the basis for our Performica™– managed solution. It combines content and influencer marketing with social media to deliver better ROI and lead generation.
SPECIAL OFFER
Choose to implement Performica after completing Prova and receive a credit toward the $2,500 fee in the first month of the program. To learn more, please visit https://www.tempestamedia.com/managed-service/.
ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIA
Created in 2011, Tempesta Media is a leading performance-based provider of digital marketing solutions that drive business revenue. Our managed service combines cutting-edge technology with our expertise and industry knowledge to drive leads and revenue for B2B companies. We serve B2B businesses across the U.S. Contact us at Sales@TempestaMedia.com.
