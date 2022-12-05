HIP Video Promo presents: Pedrito Martinez connects with international artist collective MOJA for "Avenida Malecón"

Pedrito Martinez has recorded and played with Bruce Springsteen and Camila Cabello. He brings Latin influences to a diverse palette in "Avenida Malecón".

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From recording with Bruce Springsteen to playing percussion for Camila Cabello to producing an album with Quincy Jones, Pedrito Martinez has established himself as a remarkable creative worthy of industry attention. Born in Havana, Cuba, his music integrates Latin influences, yet making the jump to New York City in the late 1980s expanded his musical palette and diversified his world of available opportunities to collaborate and grow as a professional. He has contributed to over 100 albums and film soundtracks involving many styles to date. Now based in New Jersey and continuing to defy genre boundaries, he has teamed up with the international artist collective MOJA for his latest single, “Avenida Malecón.”

While the sound of the song is prominently Cuban/Latin inspired, there are detectable hints of jazz, soul, Afrobeat, and R&B that smoothly combine to create the unique “Avenida Malecón” aesthetic. It’s based on a famous street in Havana where all the action happens, and the lifestyle of the country’s inhabitants is fully embraced day and night. Whether cruising “Avenida Malecón” in classic,’ 50s-era cars or taking in the nightlife complete with Martinez and MOJA’s live music to invigorate the scene, Martinez’s catchy, all-encompassing lyrics and the instrumental with trumpets, saxophones, piano, cowbell, and Martinez’s bongo playing create audible magic that embody the culture entirely.

Each component is authentically visualized by the “Avenida Malecón” music video. In the first 30 seconds, the camera pans to quickly immerse audiences into this distinctively dynamic hotspot for everyday life in Martinez’s home city. His style perfectly matches the charming atmosphere, as his smile and happy-go-lucky temperament fill our screens as he rides in his maroon Cadillac, picking up pretty ladies along the avenue. All in all, he shines as he sings and bangs his drum in his club stage performance, supported by the MOJA project’s talented musicians.

