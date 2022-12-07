NFT-partnership for the protection, restoration, and digitization of Ukrainian cultural heritage
Patron-of-Art.com and the National Art Museum of Ukraine have launched a charitable NFT collection.
Partnerships with organizations such as Patron-of-Art.com provide direct support in our efforts to protect our museum’s collection for the duration of this war and the reconstruction period”SWITZERLAND, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 40,000 exhibits, including paintings and sculptures from the Middle Ages to the present day, the National Art Museum of Ukraine (NAMU) is the oldest and largest museum in Kyiv. It has the most representative collection of Ukrainian figurative art, housing masterpieces by the likes of Oleksandra Ekster, Serhiy Vasylkivsky, and Oleksandr Arkhypenko, and is regarded as one of Ukraine’s most important museums for national art.
— Yuliia Lytvynet, director of NAMU
NAMU and Patron-of-Art.com announced their charitable venture during a plenary presentation at the 26th International Council of Museums (ICOM) General Conference, which attracted 2.400 museum professionals. This collection will consist of digital replicas of more than 20 of the museum’s famous masterpieces. The first series of four artworks, minted in limited edition, will be available for purchase on Patron-of-Art.com starting on December 7th.
“10 million people own digital collectibles, and this number is growing daily,” says Dr. Stephan Holzer, former McKinsey & Company’s Blockchain Expert for Europe, and CEO of VERITIC. “We built Patron-of-Art.com to be the best platform for museums, other cultural institutions, and artists to reach this growing digital audience and nurture a new generation of art enthusiasts and patrons. We work closely with them to create digital collectibles in the most accessible, secure, and sustainable way.”
“Besides Patron-of-Art.com’s regular business activities, we pledge to partner with one museum from a country in crisis each year pro bono. We are glad to announce that NAMU is our first partner.”
All proceeds from the sale of this NFT collection - net of transaction fees and 3% commission to cover platform and accounting operating costs - will be distributed to the Deutsch-Ukrainische Gesellschaft (DUG) / Ukraine Art Aid Center. The funds will support NAMU in addressing the challenges posed by the Russian attack, including efforts to protect and restore its collection, and, potentially, fortify the museum’s building. Funds will also support digitization projects at NAMU and other museums across Ukraine.
“Compounding the humanitarian crisis is a threat to cultural heritage,” says Yuliia Lytvynet, director of NAMU. “Partnerships with organizations such as Patron-of-Art.com and DUG / Ukraine Art Aid Centre provide direct support in our efforts to protect our museum’s collection for the duration of this war as well as during the reconstruction period.”
Since March 2022, DUG / Ukraine Art Aid Center has been providing practical help in Ukraine’s efforts to rescue cultural exhibits and monuments and is supported by the German Government and World Heritage Watch. Through previous partnerships with ICOM Switzerland, the Association of German Art Historians and more organizations, the registered charity has so far sent more than 20 trucks, buses and cargo via freight train containing 3D scanners, climate control devices, packaging materials, special fire extinguishers and more to museums across Ukraine.
The Coordinator of the Ukraine Art Aid Center, Dr. Olena Balun, says, “NFT projects such as this can engage global, digital-native audiences and catalyze support for worthy causes. We hope our partnership with Patron-of-Art.com and NAMU will raise awareness about the pressing challenges Ukraine faces in the preservation of its cultural heritage, while raising much needed funds.”
Patron-of-Art.com had acquired the exclusive sales rights of the NFT collection from Stampsdaq, a Ukrainian NFT company. Stampsdaq CEO Andrii Shapovalov says, “I consider Patron-of-Art.com to be the best place to host these NFTs due to its dedication and strategy to develop integrated partnerships with museums. With Patron-of-Art.com taking over, we can focus on our NFT Stamps business."
To view the collection, please visit https://bit.ly/NAMU-NFT.
Visitors of Patron-of-Art.com can also claim a free NFT that contains a painting of Ukraine’s national hero to show their support of Ukraine.
Giacomo Schwarz
Patron-of-Art.com (VERITIC AG)
email us here