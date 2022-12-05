TAG’s Stacy Haislip Named to Notable Women on Wall Street List Second Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates, LLC, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, is pleased to announce that Stacy Haislip, Director and Portfolio Manager with TAG’s investment team, has been named by Crain’s New York Business as one of its Notable Women on Wall Street for 2022.



It is the second year in a row Ms. Haislip has been named to the prestigious list. She was previously named to Crain’s list of Notable Women in Financial Advice in 2020.

The Crain’s 2022 list consists of 31 “outstanding individuals” working in the New York metropolitan area in fields including investment banking, private equity, asset management and wealth management.

“Stacy began at TAG in 2019, and throughout the ensuing period of global upheaval and extraordinary market volatility, she played a significant role in managing and steadying client assets,” said Jonathan Bergman, President of TAG Associates. “Her thoughtful and creative approach to investment ideas and her tenacious commitment to due diligence has made her a key part of the portfolio management team and the Investment Committee. Stacy continuously takes on new challenges and new responsibilities. She is valued member of the team and well-deserving of this recognition.”

The award criteria also includes contributions to the “social, cultural and educational fabric of New York.” Outside of her work at TAG, Ms. Haislip is on the Board of Trustees of the Brooklyn Emerging Leaders Academy “BELA”, a Women’s STEAM-focused Charter High School based in Brooklyn, New York. She joined the board in 2015.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

TAG Associates was founded in 1983 to offer a more effective and personalized way to serve the family office and investment needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments and foundations. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $9 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.

