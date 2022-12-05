Hair Wig market is anticipated to grow USD 3.3 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2029 : GreyViews

Hair Wig Market Size By Product Type (Human Hair and Synthetic Hair), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By End-User (Men and Women), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Hair Wig market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Hair Wig market is present across various countries in the regions mentioned above.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, distribution channel, and end-user. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Hair Wig market are Evergreen Products Group Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Artnature Inc., Ellen Wille, Aderans Co., Ltd., Donna Bella Hair, HairUWear, F.N. Longlocks, ALERIANA Wigs, Klix Hair Extensions, Indique Hair, Shake-N-Go, Inc., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Hair Wig market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Wigs, hair weaves, and hair extensions are examples of synthetic hair integrations. Hair wigs are available in cap shapes to cover the full head and change hairstyles or hide baldness. Over the past few years, many consumers have demanded hair extensions or wigs for aesthetic or practical reasons. Most purchasers of hair wigs and extensions are native Africans and persons of African origin. It's interesting to note that demand from these clients has consistently been almost elastic. They spend money on relaxers and other chemical hair care treatments to straighten and smooth their hair. The accessibility of high-quality wigs and toupees motivates more men worldwide to choose alternatives to surgery or hair transplants. Manufacturers are establishing production facilities in Asian nations, particularly China and India, due to the rising demand for high-quality hair products. Additionally, the rise in per capita disposable incomes has increased discretionary spending, which is good news for businesses that make wigs and other hair extensions. Other significant variables that are predicted to impact the market expansion include the rise in hair loss rates around the globe and the popularity of personal care and cosmetic products.

Scope of Hair Wig Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Evergreen Products Group Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Artnature Inc., Ellen Wille, Aderans Co., Ltd., Donna Bella Hair, HairUWear, F.N. Longlocks, ALERIANA Wigs, Klix Hair Extensions, Indique Hair, Shake-N-Go, Inc., among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Human hair segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The product type segment includes human hair and synthetic hair. The human hair segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high penetration of hair wigs in North America and Europe and the rising desire for them among millennials are both factors in the segment's rise. Numerous brands in these areas offer these products through various offline and online distribution channels. These labels include JON RENAU COLLECTION, RENE OF PARIS, and Ellen Wille, among others. Along with the expansion of the global economy, the segment's growth is also attributable to the rising per capita disposable income. Additionally, human hair produces natural-looking results that increase demand in the market.

The offline segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes online and offline. The offline segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A large number of consumers wish to have a physical touch of the hair wigs and compare the products, due to which they prefer purchasing them from offline stores. Besides this, offline stores have the ability to avoid the delay of delivery after purchasing the products. The users can also avoid purchasing counterfeit products, which increases the demand for hair wig purchases from offline stores.

The men segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-users segment includes men and women. The men segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. An increase in baldness in men is likely to drive the market. 95% of men's hair loss is caused by androgenetic alopecia, according to the American Hair Loss Association. Additionally, according to one of the papers written by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, nearly 50% of men and women may get androgenetic alopecia by November 2021. Similarly, according to information from the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, 40% of males over the age of 35 reports having some degree of hair loss. The high cost of hair extensions and wigs is a major factor that is anticipated to slow the industry's expansion.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Hair Wig include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. The increasing penetration and use of wigs and extensions across all age groups are credited with the region's rise. The hair accessories in the area are utilized as both useful and decorative items. The U.S. imports more hair products than any other country in the world. The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) estimates that in 2020, the United States accounted for 53.6% of global imports of wigs, fake beards, and similar goods. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The region has experienced rapid expansion as a result of customers' growing use of hair accessories.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Hair Wig market size was valued at USD 0.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.14 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany has one of the leading Hair Wig industries in Europe. In addition, the country is seeing huge demand for hair wigs and extensions as they are one of the main exporters of human hair wigs. This trend has contributed to the growth of the German hair wig market.

China

China's Hair Wig market size was valued at USD 0.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.31 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2029. The rising population and increased disposable income in China have favored the demand for Hair wigs. The market for wigs in China, including those made of human hair and chemical fiber, has exploded at an astonishing rate as local consumers gradually get over the stigmas associated with wearing wigs and as foreign buyers use the Internet to acquire wigs created in China.

India

India's Hair Wig market size was valued at USD 0.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. The factors, including increasing population, increasing disposable income, and changing lifestyles, have driven the growth of the India Hair Wig market. For instance, the demand for human hair wigs has increased by about 300% in the past three to five years, according to Alchemane Hair Extensions, a Mumbai-based retailer of Indian virgin hair wigs and toppers. This is mostly because women are more concerned about losing their hair and actively seek treatments.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by the rising occurrence of hair-related problems, including alopecia.

