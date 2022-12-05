Aesthetic Medical Devices Market is Expected to Hit Worth of US$ 14 Bn in 2022 and is Estimated to Cross a Revenue of US$ 35 Bn by Notching a CAGR of 9.6% by Year 2032-end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest market share for aesthetic medical devices in the forecast period 2022-2032. the global medical aesthetic devices market is likely to grow significantly due to an increase in various cosmetic procedures, either surgical or nonsurgical, globally

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by FMI expects the global aesthetic medical devices market to augment at a 9.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 35000 Million is expected for the market. The increase may be attributed mostly to the increased development of technologically advanced and user-friendly devices, as well as the rising desire for cosmetic treatments among individuals.



In addition to that, the popularity of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic operations is expanding internationally as a result of loose facial skin, particularly around the eyes, jowls, and cheeks; and dry or roughened skin, among other important changes that occur as a person ages.

Furthermore, the demand for aesthetic devices is rising due to the growing popularity of cosmetic operations among those seeking to improve their looks and stand out from the crowd.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

FMI projects the global aesthetic medical devices market to expand at a 9.6% value CAGR by 2032

The global aesthetic medical devices market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 35,000 Million

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the assessment period 2022-2032.

As per Future Market Insights, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the assessment period 2022-2032. Europe Aesthetic Medical Devices Market is expected to at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest market share for aesthetic medical devices in the forecast period 2022-2032.

“During the projection period, the United States market is anticipated to lead the market in North America. This is owing to the excellent healthcare system, technological developments, and strong government financial backing. Furthermore, the growing senior population, peer pressure to seem younger, and the expanding obese or overweight population are fuelling the country's market growth,” says an analyst at FMI

Market Competition

Key players in the aesthetic medical devices market are Alma Lasers, Merz Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Venus Concept, Candela Corporation, Cutera Inc., Fotona and Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH.

Recent Developments

In December 2021CUTERA, INC. will debut the next generation of truSculpt flex, a quick treatment mode based on Cutera's unique Multi-Directional Stimulation. It achieves the same toning, firming, and strengthening effects in a fraction of the time.

Alma Lasers will debut the new Alma PrimeX platform during a worldwide LIVE launch event in April 2021. Alma PrimeX, the category's top performer, produced unrivalled results in circumference reduction and skin tightening in the belly, waist, thighs, and buttocks.

Candela announced the launch of the Frax Pro system in January 2021. The FDA-approved, non-ablative fractional device is the first to offer dual-depth skin resurfacing with the Frax 1550 and Frax 1940 applicators. The two modalities work on distinct levels of the skin, promoting new collagen formation and displaying smoother, brighter skin.



More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aesthetic medical devices market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of By Technology {Laser-Based, Electromagnetic Energy-Based, Ultrasound-Based, Cryolipolysis, Suction-Based, and Plasma Energy-Based), Application (Facial Skin Resurfacing, Photorejuvenation, Hair Removal, Fat Reduction and Body Contouring, Skin Tightening, Cellulite Reduction, Feminine Rejuvenation, Tattoos and Pigmentation, Acne and Acne Scars, Vascular Lesions, and Others), and End User (Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Spas, and Home Use) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments Profiled in the Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Industry Survey



Aesthetic Medical Devices Market by Technology:

Laser-Based Alexandrite Diode ND: YAG CO2 ER: YAG PDL Others

Light-Based IPL LED

Electromagnetic Energy-Based Infrared-Based Radiofrequency-Based Non-Laser Others

Ultrasound-Based

Cryolipolysis

Suction-Based

Plasma Energy-Based

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market by Application:

Facial Skin Resurfacing

Photorejuvenation

Hair Removal

Fat Reduction and Body Contouring

Skin Tightening

Cellulite Reduction

Feminine Rejuvenation

Tattoos and Pigmentation

Acne and Acne Scars

Vascular Lesions

Others



Aesthetic Medical Devices Market by End User:

Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Spas

Home Use

Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

