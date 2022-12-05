R2 Group Becomes Part of Gravitas Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gravitas Group, a well-established UK headquartered international recruitment company, announces another major milestone in their growth strategy with the acquisition of R2 Group, a Rotterdam based recruitment company. The R2 Group, founded 5 years ago, provides specialist Technology permanent and contract recruitment services across The Netherlands and has a turnover of €8 million.
In September 2022, Gravitas Group announced the appointment of a Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Schreurs, and the expansion into Germany with the opening of a new office in Munich under Guido Sieber. This latest strategic acquisition into The Netherlands further strengthens their European presence and is a key part of the group’s ambitious expansion plans, bringing their global footprint to 8 offices across 5 countries.
Adding R2 Group to their portfolio also strengthens the Gravitas Groups’ leadership team with the addition of Rick van Eeden, R2 Group Founder, and Managing Partners, Jurriaan van Leeuwen and Mark Priems, to the senior team.
Jonathan Ellerbeck, Gravitas Group Co-Founder and CEO said, on behalf of the Gravitas Group Board, “Following on from our appointment of Kurt Schreurs to drive expansion and the opening of our Munich office, we have been searching for strategic acquisitions to help drive our significant growth plans - finding businesses that align with our business model and our purpose and values is paramount. We are therefore thrilled to welcome everyone in the R2 Group to the Gravitas Group We believe that Rick, Julian, Mark and the team will bring invaluable experience, strength of proven management, and a unique knowledge of The Netherlands Technology recruitment market, further deepening our international presence and helping fulfil our purpose to create solutions to empower our clients and candidates’ ambitions, across more countries”.
Rick van Eeden, Founder of R2 Group commented, “I am delighted that R2 Group has been given the opportunity to become part of the Gravitas Group and to be representing the group in The Netherlands. It’s such a key period in R2 Groups’ history and it’s incredibly exciting that we will be part of the incredible journey Gravitas Group are on. Sharing our knowledge and resources will ultimately make us both stronger. The infrastructure, support and reputation that comes with being part of an organisation such as the Gravitas Group, will provide R2 Group with solid foundations, enabling us to grow more quickly and continue to deliver best in-class Technology recruitment solutions to our customers.”
NOTES TO EDITORS:
Gravitas is serious about talent. We are an award-winning, fast-growing, international specialist recruitment challenger, focused on connecting experts in technology and insurance with the best employers in the world. Gravitas Recruitment Group (referenced above as Gravitas Group) was founded by Jonathan Ellerbeck, Alexandra Naylor and Daniel Wallis, with a clear purpose to create recruitment solutions to empower everyone’s ambitions for the future. Gravitas offers unrivalled services to clients and candidates, and fulfils career ambitions for its people, in a diverse and inclusive way. Privately held and private equity backed, Gravitas started in 2010 from London. Having grown organically and by acquisition, we have eight global offices, across five countries, nearly 400 employees and over £57m in revenues.
Find out more at www.gravitasgroup.com
Olivia Harris
In September 2022, Gravitas Group announced the appointment of a Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Schreurs, and the expansion into Germany with the opening of a new office in Munich under Guido Sieber. This latest strategic acquisition into The Netherlands further strengthens their European presence and is a key part of the group’s ambitious expansion plans, bringing their global footprint to 8 offices across 5 countries.
Adding R2 Group to their portfolio also strengthens the Gravitas Groups’ leadership team with the addition of Rick van Eeden, R2 Group Founder, and Managing Partners, Jurriaan van Leeuwen and Mark Priems, to the senior team.
Jonathan Ellerbeck, Gravitas Group Co-Founder and CEO said, on behalf of the Gravitas Group Board, “Following on from our appointment of Kurt Schreurs to drive expansion and the opening of our Munich office, we have been searching for strategic acquisitions to help drive our significant growth plans - finding businesses that align with our business model and our purpose and values is paramount. We are therefore thrilled to welcome everyone in the R2 Group to the Gravitas Group We believe that Rick, Julian, Mark and the team will bring invaluable experience, strength of proven management, and a unique knowledge of The Netherlands Technology recruitment market, further deepening our international presence and helping fulfil our purpose to create solutions to empower our clients and candidates’ ambitions, across more countries”.
Rick van Eeden, Founder of R2 Group commented, “I am delighted that R2 Group has been given the opportunity to become part of the Gravitas Group and to be representing the group in The Netherlands. It’s such a key period in R2 Groups’ history and it’s incredibly exciting that we will be part of the incredible journey Gravitas Group are on. Sharing our knowledge and resources will ultimately make us both stronger. The infrastructure, support and reputation that comes with being part of an organisation such as the Gravitas Group, will provide R2 Group with solid foundations, enabling us to grow more quickly and continue to deliver best in-class Technology recruitment solutions to our customers.”
NOTES TO EDITORS:
Gravitas is serious about talent. We are an award-winning, fast-growing, international specialist recruitment challenger, focused on connecting experts in technology and insurance with the best employers in the world. Gravitas Recruitment Group (referenced above as Gravitas Group) was founded by Jonathan Ellerbeck, Alexandra Naylor and Daniel Wallis, with a clear purpose to create recruitment solutions to empower everyone’s ambitions for the future. Gravitas offers unrivalled services to clients and candidates, and fulfils career ambitions for its people, in a diverse and inclusive way. Privately held and private equity backed, Gravitas started in 2010 from London. Having grown organically and by acquisition, we have eight global offices, across five countries, nearly 400 employees and over £57m in revenues.
Find out more at www.gravitasgroup.com
Olivia Harris
Gravitas Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other