Pinnacle Treatment Centers Opens Lacey Treatment Services in New Jersey to Provide Opioid Addiction Treatment

Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable care for people seeking treatment for opioid use disorder, has opened Lacey Treatment Services in New Jersey. Located at 411 Route 9, Suite 1, the community-based program serves as Pinnacle's 11th outpatient location in the Garden State.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005504/en/

According to the office of the Chief State Medical Examiner, Ocean County remains as one of the top three counties in New Jersey for suspected overdose deaths, behind Camden and Essex counties.

Medicaid-friendly, Lacey Treatment Services will offer medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for adult men and women, including FDA-approved medicines such as methadone and buprenorphine, which curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and opioid addiction; prevent relapse; and help ease the physical discomfort that accompanies opioid recovery. Individual counseling, group counseling and peer support services are provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care.

MAT is proven to be clinically effective and significantly reduces the need for inpatient withdrawal management services, which means lower costs to payors and less disruption in the lives of patients seeking recovery.

Lacey Treatment Services' treatment team is comprised of seasoned doctors, registered nurses, and credentialed clinical therapists who have all worked in medication-assisted treatment and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. "The team we have assembled to treat this community brings a wealth of knowledge and long-time experience working in MAT. We are incredibly proud of this team and their drive to provide much needed services locally," said Regional Vice President, Chris White. Lacey Treatment Services Assistant Executive Director, Dana Mills is motivated to get patients on track "We are here to be helpful and caring to the patients that need our services. In addition to medication and counseling, we will be able to provide peer support and case management services to eligible patients. This will allow us to connect these patients to resources who can assist with areas they may be struggling with, such as housing, health or dental services, employment, education, and other social services. Our goal is to give our patients the best chance possible at restoring their lives."

Lacey Treatment Services accepts Medicaid, commercial insurance, and offers reasonable self-pay rates. The center is open Mondays through Fridays, 5:30 a.m.- 12 p.m., and on Saturdays, 5:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Individuals can call 609-357-4428 for a free, confidential assessment.

Pinnacle's 11 addiction treatment centers in New Jersey include:

Delaware Valley Medical (Pennsauken) Hamilton Treatment Services Middletown Medical and Suboxone Services of Monmouth County Ocean Medical Services (Toms River) Ocean Monmouth Care (Brick) and Suboxone Services of Brick Pennsville Treatment Services Stateline Medical (Phillipsburg) and Suboxone Services of Phillipsburg Suboxone Services of Manahawkin Suboxone Services of Toms River Vineland Treatment Services Lacey Treatment Services

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving more than 35,000 patients daily in California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 135 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, Acute psychiatric stabilization for individuals with co-occurring substance use and mental health (dual diagnosis) treatment., residential treatment, partial hospitalization, recovery residences, intensive and general outpatient programming, and outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005504/en/