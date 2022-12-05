Fairview Microwave Releases New Series of Waveguide Frequency Multipliers

New Line of Multipliers Generates High Frequencies

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has released a new series of waveguide frequency multipliers to address 5G, test-and-measurement, mobile and satellite communications, radar systems, research and development, and weather and earth observation applications.

The new series of in-stock, waveguide frequency multipliers covers 26.5 GHz to 110 GHz, including popular mmWave waveguide bands: Ka, U, V, E and W.

The waveguide frequency multipliers are engineered with GaAs and GaN MMIC semiconductor technology for lower conversion loss. They provide output power from +10 dBm to +20 dBm. They feature DC voltages from +6 Vdc to +15 Vdc and allow input frequency multiplication ranges from two times to six times the output.

Fairview's frequency multipliers also feature female SMA connectors and offer highly efficient performance in a small package.

The new line ensures reliable, all-weather performance. They operate at temperatures from -40 to 176 degrees Fahrenheit, under exposure to 95% relative humidity, and up to an altitude of 10,000 feet. They are tough and compact with military-grade, gold-plated aluminum waveguide package designs.

"Fairview's waveguide frequency multipliers are useful for developing lower frequency signals with lower-power and lower-cost devices in a microwave frequency band, and then multiplying to generate an output signal to your desired mmWave frequency," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new waveguide frequency multipliers are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, contact Fairview Microwave at +1-972-649-6678.

