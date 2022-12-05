i2c Announces Three Strategic Hires in Support of its Continued Growth, Expansion

Global payments leader appoints new Chief Financial, Marketing and Human Resources Officers and looks to add another 340 staff

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced the addition of several senior executives to its C-Suite as part of the company's growth and expansion plans: David Kozal as Chief Financial Officer, Christine Alemany as Chief Marketing Officer and Jay Bart as Chief Human Resources Officer. In addition, the company seeks to fill another 340 open positions.

The company's investment provides a rich opportunity for profitable growth and expansion of operational infrastructure to bolster the company's ongoing global expansion. In recent years, the company has doubled its employee count, added multiple long-term, global partnerships, and delivered strong profitability and recurring revenues.

"Talent is critical to the success of every business, and securing the right leadership team has been a major feature of our sustained growth," said Amir Wain, Founder and CEO of i2c Inc. "I am excited to welcome Christine, David, and Jay to our executive team and am confident that their combined talent and decades of experience will help pave the way for our company's next chapter."

An accomplished CFO, strategic advisor, and operational-focused leader with 30 years of experience in finance and accounting, David Kozal will work to ensure that the company's growth strategy aligns with its financial health. Before joining i2c, David held CFO positions at First Data Resources, Payment Alliance International and V-Soft Consulting.

"I have been impressed by the endless opportunities i2c's technology has in creating value for partners and transforming the way people experience payments," said David Kozal, Chief Financial Officer at i2c Inc. "I look forward to continuing to work with this dedicated team and taking i2c's business to the next level."

Christine Alemany will balance strategic thinking with creative execution to drive i2c's continued growth as Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning marketer and engineer by training, she brings over two decades of delivering top-line and bottom-line growth for companies from technology startups to Fortune 100 companies including Dell and Citi.

"I am thrilled to be joining such an experienced leadership team," said Alemany. "The company's laser focus on client-centric innovation—and its robust technology backs up that passion—will continue to fuel our growth trajectory within the digital payments and banking industries."

Chief Human Resources Officer Jay Bart has been tapped to evolve and execute the company's global human resources strategy in support of the overall business of the expanding organization. Jay has more than 25 years of HR experience and has worked with leaders and employees across six continents in the technology, life sciences, manufacturing, and service industries. Before i2c, Jay held human resources leadership positions for Silvaco, Pan International, and Barona.

"i2c's commitment to creating continuous value for our clients, partners, and people has been truly inspiring," said Jay Bart, CHRO at i2c Inc. "I could not be more excited to join this team and for the goals ahead for us."

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and open banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

