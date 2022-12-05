Facial Implant Market Size to Hit Around USD 4.7 Billion by 2030

Ottawa, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Announced New Report on "Facial Implant Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022 – 2030".



According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel, more than 1.3 million people die in traffic accidents each year, with another 20 to 30 million crippled or injured. Road traffic injuries are also the eighth leading cause of death for persons of all ages, according to the World Health Organization. As a result, the global facial implant industry is expanding as the frequency of vehicle accidents rises. In addition, customer demand for aesthetic procedures that are non-invasive or minimally invasive is growing, as is the popularity of non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures.

Advancements in facial implant materials, as well as the growth and development of healthcare infrastructure, are major factors driving the worldwide facial implant market. The market for facial implants is also being bolstered by rising spending on facial appearance.

Report Highlights

By product, the chin and mandibular segment has accounted highest revenue share in 2021 of around 30.5%.

The fillers or injectables segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%.

By material, the polymer segment has captured revenue share 37.5% in 2021.

By procedure, the eyelid segment has held revenue share of around 40% in 2021.

North America region has accounted revenue share of around 49% in 2021.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for facial implant market in terms of region. The U.S. is dominating the facial implant market in the North America region. The increasing occurrence of accidents and injuries is driving the growth of the facial implant market in North America. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, around 15.6 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2014, with the number expected to increase at a rate of over 3.0% per year. Furthermore, technological advancements and rising demand for minimally invasive treatments are propelling the North American face implant market forward.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the facial implant market. China and India hold the highest market share in the Asia-Pacificfacial implant market. The increased awareness of facial implants, as well as the adoption of novel and cutting-edge technology, are boosting the region's facial implant market. Furthermore, the presence of significant industry competitors is expected to propel the facial implant market forward over the forecast period. Other factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific face implant market include the growing trend of medical tourism, the expansion of the healthcare industry, and the expansion of government initiatives.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.84 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 4.7 Billion CAGR 7.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Demant A/S, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., RION Co., Ltd, Microson, GN Store Nord A/S, Sonova Group

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological developments

The key market players are working on research and development to launch advanced products in response to growing demand for advanced products with fewer side effects and post-surgical treatments. This is possible due to technological developments and advancements. As a result, this factor is boosting the expansion of global facial implant market.

Restraints

Adverse effects of facial implant

There is a risk of infection, which may necessitate implant removal. There is a small chance of postoperative edema, bleeding, and infection. Due to uneven resorption or implant displacement, contouring problems can emerge. Thus, adverse effects of facial implant is restricting the expansion of global facial implant market.

Opportunities

Growing awareness among general public

The people all around the globe are get aware about various surgeries and implants. As per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the most popular surgical treatments in the U.S. in 2020 were eyelid surgery, nose reshaping, and facelift surgery. Thus, growing awareness among general public is contributing to the growth of global facial implant market.

Challenges

Existence of unregulated market

The demand for facial implant is growing rapidly in developed and developing regions. Thus, there are many players in the market who do not have proper license for implants and surgeries. This factor negatively impacts the market growth. As a result, existence of unregulated market is a major challenge for the facial implant market.

On the basis of product , chin and mandibular segment holds the largest market share in the global facial implant market. Due to the obvious increasing number of chin augmentation surgeries, the chin and mandibular segment are rising. The growth of the chin and mandibular section is supported by the growing importance of facial attractiveness.

, chin and mandibular segment holds the largest market share in the global facial implant market. Due to the obvious increasing number of chin augmentation surgeries, the chin and mandibular segment are rising. The growth of the chin and mandibular section is supported by the growing importance of facial attractiveness. On the basis of material , polymer segment holds the largest market share in the global facial implant market. The polymer substance is commonly utilized in surgeries to fix deformities. Because of its flexibility and rigidity, the polymer is commonly utilized for implants and procedures. Furthermore, solid silicone implants are widely employed in augmentation procedures. Polymer material is used in these operations. This element is helping the polymer segment's growth.

, segment holds the largest market share in the global facial implant market. The polymer substance is commonly utilized in surgeries to fix deformities. Because of its flexibility and rigidity, the polymer is commonly utilized for implants and procedures. Furthermore, solid silicone implants are widely employed in augmentation procedures. Polymer material is used in these operations. This element is helping the polymer segment's growth. On the basis of procedure, eyelid segment holds the largest market share in the global facial implant market. The eyelid surgery is simple and takes only a few minutes to do. The rise of the eyelid sector is being fueled by the increasing number of aesthetic operations. Because of technical advancements, eyelid surgery can now be performed without any danger. As a result, this market is likely to expand in the near future.

Recent Developments

In order to broaden its regional presence, Surgiform Technology Ltd., declared the availability of PureForm 3-D ePTFE Facial implants throughout the China in October 2016.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Chin and Mandibular

Cheek

Nasal

Injectables

By Material

Metal

Biologicals

Polymers

Silicone

Ceramic

Others

By Procedure

Eyelid Surgery

Facelift

Rhinoplasty

By Shape

Anatomical Facial Implants

Oval Facial Implants

Round Facial Implants

By End User

Hospital

Trauma Center

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

