Stem Cell Therapy Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 296.14 Million by 2028, Globally, at 10.97% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Stem Cell Therapy Market" By Cell Source (Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells), By Therapeutic Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds And Injuries), By Type (Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy, Autologous Stem Cell Therapy), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Stem Cell Therapy Market size was valued at USD 129.59 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 296.14 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.97% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Overview

The most important cells in the body, stem cells, are present in both humans and animals. Stem cells are used in surgery and medicine because they can multiply and develop into almost any type of cell in the body. There are two different types of stem cells: adult stem cells and embryonic stem cells. Embryonic stem cells are the stem cells created from human embryos (ESCs). Because they are pluripotent, they can develop into almost any type of cell in the body. Regenerative medicine or centrepiece therapy are other names for stem cell therapy. Cells that have been damaged or lost can be replaced by new, healthy cells thanks to regenerative medicines.

The use of stem cells in regenerative medicine, particularly in dermatology, is expected to drive significant growth in the global Stem Cell Therapy Market during the forecasted period. Furthermore, rising oncology use, as a result of a large number of pipeline medicines in development for the treatment of tumours or malignancies, would propel the market forward. The stem cell industry is expected to grow in the future as the number of regenerative medicine clinics increases. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases has aided the growth of the stem cell treatment industry.

Key Players

The "Global Stem Cell Therapy Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Medipost Co., Ltd., Anterogen Co., Ltd., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., HolostemTerapieAvanzateSrl, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Nuvasive, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., and Allosource.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Stem Cell Therapy Market into Cell Source, Therapeutic Application, Type and Geography.

Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Source

Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells



Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells



Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells



Other Cell Sources

Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Therapeutic Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders



Wounds and Injuries



Cardiovascular Diseases



Surgeries



Gastrointestinal Diseases



Other Applications

Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Type

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy



Musculoskeletal Disorders





Wounds and Injuries





Surgeries





Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD)





Other Applications



Autologous Stem Cell Therapy



Cardiovascular Diseases





Wounds and Injuries





Gastrointestinal Diseases





Other Applications

Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Geography

North America



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

