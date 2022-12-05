Submit Release
December 5, 2022

 

MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV, TSA TO INFORM NEW YORKERS OF UPCOMING REAL ID DEADLINE

 

Albany, NY – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will join with the federal Transportation Security Administration and Islip town leaders to inform New Yorkers of the upcoming requirement that passengers on US flights have a REAL ID-compliant document to fly within the United States.

 

When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

             11 AM

               

Where:  Long Island MacArthur Airport

             100 Arrival Avenue
              Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

           

Who:  Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner, New York State DMV
           Robert Duffy, TSA Federal Security Director

           Angie Carpenter, Islip Town Supervisor

           Shelley LaRose-Arken, Commissioner of Aviation

