FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 5, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV, TSA TO INFORM NEW YORKERS OF UPCOMING REAL ID DEADLINE

Albany, NY – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will join with the federal Transportation Security Administration and Islip town leaders to inform New Yorkers of the upcoming requirement that passengers on US flights have a REAL ID-compliant document to fly within the United States.

When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

11 AM

Where: Long Island MacArthur Airport

100 Arrival Avenue

Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner, New York State DMV

Robert Duffy, TSA Federal Security Director

Angie Carpenter, Islip Town Supervisor

Shelley LaRose-Arken, Commissioner of Aviation