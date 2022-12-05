MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV, TSA to Inform New Yorkers of Upcoming REAL ID Deadline
December 5, 2022
Albany, NY – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will join with the federal Transportation Security Administration and Islip town leaders to inform New Yorkers of the upcoming requirement that passengers on US flights have a REAL ID-compliant document to fly within the United States.
When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
11 AM
Where: Long Island MacArthur Airport
100 Arrival Avenue
Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner, New York State DMV
Robert Duffy, TSA Federal Security Director
Angie Carpenter, Islip Town Supervisor
Shelley LaRose-Arken, Commissioner of Aviation