Royalton / Violation of Conditions, Obstruction of Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2005510
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Todd Conway
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-934-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/1/22 1753 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2011 VT-107 Bethel VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Obstruction of Justice
ACCUSED: Micheal Branch
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/1/22 Troopers at the Vermont State Police - Royalton barracks were made aware of an ongoing Violation of Conditions of Release, and Obstruction of Justice. Investigation showed that Micheal Branch of Hartland VT, was in violation of Conditions of Release for a domestic assault. He was also found to be Obstructing Justice. He was cited to appear in Windsor Superior Court on 12/2/22 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/2/22 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.