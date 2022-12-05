Royalton / Violation of Conditions, Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2005510

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Todd Conway

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-934-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/1/22 1753 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2011 VT-107 Bethel VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Obstruction of Justice

ACCUSED: Micheal Branch

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/1/22 Troopers at the Vermont State Police - Royalton barracks were made aware of an ongoing Violation of Conditions of Release, and Obstruction of Justice. Investigation showed that Micheal Branch of Hartland VT, was in violation of Conditions of Release for a domestic assault. He was also found to be Obstructing Justice. He was cited to appear in Windsor Superior Court on 12/2/22 at 1230.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/2/22 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.