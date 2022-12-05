Development in Connected Car Technology to Expand Demand for On Board Units Market, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global on board units market is estimated at US$ 2.5 billion in 2023 and is set to surge at an impressive CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast years 2023-2033.

On board units are devices that are installed in vehicles to gather data from the vehicle to act as an interface for services such as travel information and warnings, which are delivered to the driver. Basic safety messages (BSMs) are continuously transmitted by on-board units to other cars, roadside units (RSUs), and other devices. The implementation of a connected car ecosystem necessitates attention to large-scale device management, performance data tracking, anomaly detection & repair staff dispatching, communications reliability monitoring, and general device health and operation monitoring.

Automated billing and recording of bills, which is also known as electronic toll collection (ETC), typically calls for these units. These can also be used to store diagnostic and emergency data, plan routes, and navigate, among other services. Additionally, they also provide a greater communication range, dependability, cost-effectiveness, and safety measures. In the industry, manufacturers are continuously focusing on building collaborations with automotive and telecom industries to drive the sales of on board units.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global on board unit market is projected to reach a valuation US$ 9.5 billion by 2033.

The market expanded at 8.6% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Dedicated short range communication (DSRC) will dominate the market with US$ 1.9 billion valuation in 2023.

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication will lead the market with 59.2% share in 2023.

Demand for on board units is expected to increase in East Asia and Europe at CAGRs of 15.1% and 13.9%, respectively, during the forecasted period.

"Future potential of cellular network & AI technology to enhance growth of the market," says a Fact.MR analyst

Segmentation of On Board Units Industry Research

By Technology : Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)



By Connectivity : Cellular Networks Wi-Fi Bluetooth



By Application : Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Communication Vehicle-to-Pedestrian Communication



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Development

Market development and growth strategies involve product launches, research & development of products, partnerships, collaborations, and many others.

Despite challenging economic conditions, the on board unit market's business environment continues to reflect an industry rollup. Manufacturers are focusing on advanced technologies to meet specific application needs and requirements. Moreover, leading participants are focusing on expanding their product offerings by making R&D investments to offer accurate, superior performance, and data security in on board units.

Many on board unit manufacturers have partnered with automobile companies, prominent industry players, and OEM manufacturers to improve quality, adopt new technologies, and increase their market penetration.

Key Companies Profiled

Commsignia

Danlaw Inc

Harman Automotive (A Samsung Company)

Mitsubishi

Movyon SpA

Q Free ASA

Solaredge Technologies Inc

Continental AG

Unex Technology Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global on board units market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of technology (dedicated short range communication (DSRC), global navigation satellite systems (GNSS)), connectivity (cellular networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), and application (vehicle-to-vehicle communication, vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, vehicle-to pedestrian communication), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

