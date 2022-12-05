DHEC’s Bureau of Water Employee Receives ‘Friend of Rural Water Award’ from SC Rural Water Association

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Dec. 5, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) Bureau of Water is proud to annouce that Chuck Gorman, Assistant Director of the State Revolving Fund, recently received the Friend of Rural Water Award from the South Carolina Rural Water Association. Gorman was presented the award during the Association’s annual conference in November.

The South Carolina Water Association says that its Friend of Rural Water Award is given to an individual whose professional dedication and achievements have resulted in the long-term transformational betterment of water systems and the communities they serve statewide.

Chuck Cortez (right), President of the South Carolina Rural Water Association Board of Directors and Manager of Big Creek & Hammond Water systems, presents the Friend of Rural Water award to DHEC’s Chuck Gorman (left) during an annual awards luncheon and conference.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Chuck for receiving this recognition, which he very much deserves,” said Jennifer Hughes, Chief of DHEC’s Bureau of Water. “For decades he’s devoted his professional career to caring for our state’s environment, and his service with our State Revolving Fund program is helping municipalities around the state complete wastewater, drinking water, and stormwater projects that are critical to supporting healthy communities. We appreciate the South Carolina Rural Water Association for spotlighting Chuck’s great work.”

Gorman has more than 30 years of environmental experience in both the government and private sectors. He began his career at DHEC with cleanup programs in the Bureau of Land and Waste Management. After moving to the agency’s Bureau of Water, Gorman served as the Director of Water Monitoring, Assessment and Protection Division, where he led statewide initiatives for surface water and groundwater quantity permitting programs, shellfish sanitation program, biological monitoring programs and the geohydrological oversight of land application facilities.

Gorman has since moved to the Bureau of Water’s State Revolving Fund program where he was instrumental in advancing the development of that program. He currently serves in the special role of overseeing all DHEC programs that provide funding through American Rescue Plan Act as well as the State Revolving Fund programs.

