“MARCHING BAND MONDAY”: WorldStrides Announces High School Marching Bands Across the Country Selected to Perform at College Football Bowl Games

/EIN News/ -- As College Football Playoff Committee Releases Bowl Game Matchups, Global Leader in Educational Travel Highlights High School Marching Bands Performing at Top National Bowl Game Halftime Shows

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldStrides, the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning, today announced that 43 marching bands from across the country have been chosen to perform at college football bowl game halftime shows. The experience presents high school students with a potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in front of live audiences of tens of thousands of fans and be part of some of the nation’s most anticipated football matchups.

Celebrating 55 years of providing students with life changing moments, WorldStrides works directly with band directors at high schools across the nation to enable marching band students to participate in this experience – providing exclusive access to perform at elite college bowl games. Bands are selected in an application process that examines their quality of sound, past performances, and strength of program.

The students will be performing at college football bowl games including the:

  • Sugar Bowl: New Orleans, LA
  • Liberty Bowl: Memphis, TN
  • ReliaQuest Bowl: Tampa, FL
  • Holiday Bowl: San Diego, CA
  • Cheez It Bowl: Orlando, FL
  • Alamo Bowl: San Antonio, TX

“Performing to live audiences of tens of thousands of fans at some of the nation’s most popular football games may seem like just a dream – but WorldStrides is proud to help make that dream a reality for thousands of high school marching band students across the country,” said Marina Grant, Director of Special Events, WorldStrides. “These students have put in countless hours preparing for their moment to shine, and we’re beyond thrilled to highlight their incredible talent and hard work in prime time.”

“Excited doesn’t even begin to describe it – for our students, this is truly the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Steve Kauffman, Director of Bands at Fostoria City Schools. “This experience is about so much more than football or marching band – most of our students don’t get many opportunities to travel, so providing them with a look in at another region of the country and all of the history from that area can open their eyes to what is possible for them as they grow into adults. Our remarkable band members have put in the work, and now they’re ready to put on an impressive show at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

The full list of participating high schools can be found below:

Barstow High School CA
Dowling Catholic High School IA
Galena High School KS
Windsor Jr Sr High School MO
Hershey Public School NE
Anadarko High School OK
Northridge High School AL
Marist School GA
West Laurens High School GA
Riley Co High School KS
Shawnee Mission N High Sch KS
Houston High School MS
Avon Lake High School OH
Bellefontaine High School OH
Pauls Valley High School OK
Palo Verde Valley High School CA
Orange Vista High School CA
Gehlen Catholic School IA
Andover High School KS
Magnet Cove High School AR
Robinson High School IL
Hoopeston Area High School IL
North Shelby Jr Sr High School MO
Warsaw High School MO
Norborne School MO
Fostoria Jr Sr High School OH
Lemon Bay High School FL
Lakewood Ranch High School FL
Pebblebrook High School GA
Centralia High School IL
Tremont High School IL
Clinton High School MO
Hugh M Cummings High School NC
Worland High School WY
Heartbeat Music & Performing Arts Academy CA
Bishop Noll Institute IN
Jackson High School MI
Harding High School OH
Comanche High School OK
Elk Point-Jefferson School SD
Farragut High School TN
Holmen High School WI
Parkersburg High School WV

About WorldStrides

WorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company was founded in 1967 to provide middle school travel programs to Washington, D.C., and has grown to provide a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually from more than 5,000 K12 schools and universities to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs in educational travel, performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and sports. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world – and themselves – in new ways.

Media Contact:

Sloane & Company
WorldStridesSloane@sloanepr.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38c64480-a7c1-4d6f-ad68-d403e1eea0a9


Primary Logo

Sugar Bowl

WorldStrides group performs at the 2021 annual Sugar Bowl

