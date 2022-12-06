European Innovation Council (EIC) increases investment in Swedish fintech company Invoier

The founders of Swedish fintech Invoier Fredrik Mistander, CEO & Co-Founder Invoier EIC & EIC Fund - how it works

The EIC Fund identifies and invests in Europe’s most promising start-ups, focused on game changing innovations and is now increasing its ownership in Invoier.

Invoier continues to make impressive progress on its journey and we’re delighted to continue to support the team. This success witnesses how the EIC Fund strengthens the European start-up ecosystem” — Kinga Stanislawska, European Innovation Council (EIC) Board member