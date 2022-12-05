State-of-the-Art e-Commerce Launch Propels PVF and HVAC-R Supplier's Growth

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog, the leader in connected product content and commerce, is pleased to announce the successful launch of Porter Pipe & Supply's new e-commerce website, www.porterpipe.com. Porter Pipe & Supply is a third-generation, family-owned and -operated wholesale supplier of commercial and industrial pipe, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, HVAC-R equipment, and mechanical products.

In just five months, Unilog replaced Porter Pipe's previous online store with their feature-rich e-commerce platform to provide a next-level e-commerce experience for their customers. Intuitive and easy to navigate, their new website includes predictive site search, self-service features, and an optimized ordering process. Plus, Porter Pipe seamlessly integrates more than 100,000 products from the Affiliated Distributors (AD) eContent Service using the AD | Unilog Connector.

"We came from an old and outdated platform and wanted to provide our customers with a tool they could use online to supplement the many services we already offer. The Unilog platform is attractive, easy to use, and offers a robust feature set, making it a large improvement over our previous solution," said Michael Slaboszewski, e-commerce specialist at Porter Pipe & Supply. "Porter Pipe and Unilog make a great team, and I am looking forward to expanding on this newfound partnership as we grow."

To support their showroom business, Porter Pipe also utilizes Unilog's SPEX Builder tool, a unique product selection solution that enables showroom staff, customers, and contractors to choose products for specific projects from their online catalog. Integrated with their ERP system, SPEX Builder enables their staff to create fast and easy quotes and present them in a variety of illustrative and professional formats.

With new digital offerings in place, Porter Pipe has expanded their reach, deepened their brand recognition, and increased customer engagement. Their digital roadmap includes plans to continue progressing their offerings as an industry leader, integrate an online chat tool, and launch a mobile app - all to further enhance their online experience for customers.

"We are honored to help Porter Pipe grow their business with our connected suite of solutions," said Ben Stump, Chief Growth Officer at Unilog. "Together, we're enabling them to deliver better customer experiences and make it easier for them to get more out of every transaction."

Porter Pipe & Supply is a third-generation, family-owned and -operated wholesale supplier of commercial and industrial pipe, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, HVACR equipment, and mechanical products. The Addison, Illinois-based company has five branches across Illinois and Indiana and more than 150 employees. In 2021, Porter Pipe was named Supply House Times' Supply House of the Year. Learn more at www.porterpipe.com.

