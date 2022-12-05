Milking Robots Market Size To Hit USD 5.12 Billion at a CAGR of 10.27% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Milking Robots Market Research Report: Information by Offering, by System Type, by Herd Size, by Region - Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 5.12 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 10.27% during the assessment timeframe.

Milking Robots Market Analysis

Milking Robots Market- Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global milking robots market report include-

DeLaval (Sweden)

BouMatic (US)

GEA Group (Germany)

Lely (Netherlands)

Fullwood JOZ (UK)

System Rappel GmbH (Germany)

Milkomax Solutions laiteres inc. (Canada)

AMS Galaxy (USA)

Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP (New Zealand)

Dairymaster (Ireland).

Milking Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Milking Robots Market Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 5.12 Billion Milking Robots Market Growth Rate CAGR of 10.27% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Increasing herd sizes and better automation technologies are fuelling demand for milking robot systems Key Market Drivers Customized design and consistent workflow boosts the market

Automation has led to lower labour costs in dairy farms

Milking Robots Market Drivers

Automation of Dairy Farms that Reduces Labor Costs to Boost Market Growth

Production of milk is labor-intensive. Because of the increased demand for dairy products and the ensuing growth in dairy farms around the world, it is anticipated that labor and operating costs will increase. The use of milking automation technology, such as milking robots, can significantly lower labor costs on dairy farms by significantly increasing milk output. Milking robots increase the number of times a single cow can be milked, increasing output in addition to reducing manual labor.

Milking Robots Market Opportunities

Introduction of Advanced and Innovative Automation Technologies to offer Robust Opportunities

The demand for milking robot systems in the dairy farming industry is being driven by both the significant increases in herd sizes and the introduction of state-of-the-art automation techniques. Thanks to technology, many dairy processes, including herd management, milking procedures, and dairy farm management, can now be automated. The process facilitates milk production because of its improved efficiency and regularity. While requiring less labor, using robotics technology helps maintain product quality.

Restraints and Challenges

High Investment Price to act as Market Challenge

The high investment price, criticality in the accessibility of technical support, lack of standardization, and stringent government regulations may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Milking Robots Market Segmentation

The global milking robots market has been bifurcated based on offering, system type, and herd size.

By offering, hardware will lead the market over the forecast period. The increasing use of milking robots, the preference for automated hardware & systems, technological advancements by major players to launch novel products, the rising demand for dairy products, and the ensuing increase in the number of dairy cows worldwide are some of the main factors impacting the demand for milking robot hardware.

By system type, multi-stall unit will domineer the Milking Robots Market over the forecast period. The multi-stall unit is expected to take over and maintain its dominance in the coming years for the increasing need for milk & dairy products around the world. The best way to milk a system with multiple stalls is concurrently. This speeds up operational processes while cutting costs. Additionally, multi-stall facilities are preferred by small and medium-sized businesses in order to maximize efficiency, reduce capital expenses, and accelerate return on investment.

By herd size, between 100-1000 will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The 100-1000 sector is expected to develop significantly in the upcoming years for the increased demand for milk & milk products in several regions.

Milking Robots Market- COVID-19 Analysis

Businesses all across the world have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, experiencing revenue losses and supply chain disruptions. This is due to the fact that COVID-19 has caused widespread factory closures and quarantine measures, which in turn limit travel and business operations. Lockdowns, however, have led to a shortage of labor in agricultural settings, which has slightly increased demand for service robots like milking robots. The market for milking robots saw a slight expansion in the year 2020. But starting in 2021, the industry started going through a significant expansion due to the relaxation of regulations and the establishment of businesses all over the world.

Milking Robots Market- Regional Analysis

Europe to Head Milking Robots Market

Due to the presence of major manufacturers, the region's high demand for milk and milk products, as well as significant investments in research & development made in nations like Germany, the UK, and others, Europe holds the largest share of the market in 2019. Furthermore, this region also experiences high labor costs. Robotics technology is widely used in this area in an effort to mitigate or lower labor costs. Due to the presence of major producers, the region's high demand for milk and milk products, as well as sizeable investments made in research and development in countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and other nations, Europe currently holds the largest share of the market. Furthermore, the cost of labor in this area is extraordinarily high. In this industry, robotics technology is frequently applied to ease or lower the costs related to labor. Sales of milking robots are increasing in Europe as a result of the abundance of dairy farms and rising milk demand in these nations. Dairy farms in European nations tend to have larger herd sizes, which helps the market expand. The adoption of milking robots was also influenced by the region's higher milk yield per cow and declining agricultural labor.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Milking Robots Market

With regards to revenue share, the Asia Pacific region ranked second in the global market for milking robots in 2021. The growing awareness among farm owners of the benefits of milking robots is a significant factor that is assisting the market's expansion in the Asia Pacific region. The number of animal-rearing operations has significantly increased in the area as a result of the rapidly expanding population and the corresponding rise in demand for milk & other dairy products, which has fueled the market's expansion. The Asia Pacific market is booming as a result of growing farm owners' awareness of the advantages of milking robots. A rise in livestock rearing operations has resulted from the region's expanding population & the ensuing increase in demand for milk and dairy products, opening up opportunities for the adoption of automated milking techniques like milking robots. To meet the rising demand for milk and other dairy products, rapid urbanization and economic development in nations like China and India are also anticipated to result in a surge in need for milking automation solutions.

