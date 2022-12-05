Frozen Tissue Samples Market Size Worth US$ 311.98 million by 2030| Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global frozen tissue samples market is expected to clock US$ 311.98 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 12.98% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Frozen Tissue Samples Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The global frozen tissue samples market has been analyzed from four perspectives: by product type, application, end user, and region

Market leaders are making significant investments in frozen tissue samples. Due to recent developments in tissue preservation and freezing technologies, the market for frozen tissue samples is anticipated to expand. Frozen tissue samples that can be used to improve cell morphology and biopsy research are in high demand. Due to growing need for forensic investigations as well as growing use of frozen tissue samples in many therapeutic fields, it is anticipated that the market for these samples will expand.

Download PDF Brochure of Frozen Tissue Samples Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/frozen-tissue-samples-market/8008

Excerpts from ‘by Product Type’

Based on product the global frozen tissue samples market is classified into:

Frozen Normal Tissue Samples

Frozen Tumor Tissue Samples

Fresh Frozen Tissue Samples

Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded Tissues

Frozen Diseased Tissue Samples

Among these, frozen tumor tissue samples dominated the market in 2021. Also, the same segment is anticipated to show high growth in the forecast period. Rising prevalence of tumors and cancers is the primary factor increasing the market growth. Further, increased interest of patients in molecular level diagnosis, and rising research and development is anticipated to increase the market growth in coming years.

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

Global frozen tissue samples market based on application is divided into:

Cancer Research

Disease Diagnosis

Research And Therapeutics Area

Major shares of market are with cancer research segment. Frozen tissue is the material of choice for cancer research because of its superior DNA preservation properties. Frozen tissue is highly used in research on gene expression. Additionally, frozen tissues offer a dependable source for studies on cellular morphology and structure, disease states, intracellular and intercellular communication, and other relevant topics.

Excerpts from ‘by End User’

The global frozen tissue samples market is segmented by end user into:

Hospital & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Forensic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms

The market has been driven by academic and research centers. Growing research and development efforts are the primary factor influencing market expansion. Additional tissue freezing can simplify examination techniques, experimental research methods, and medication development operations.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/frozen-tissue-samples-market/8008

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Regionally, the global frozen tissue samples market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

North America dominated the market in 2021. The market for frozen tissue samples is expanding globally as a result of the rising incidence of cancer in the population. For instance, the American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 1.9 million new cancer cases will be identified by the end of 2022, with 609,360 fatalities in the United States alone. Europe will rank second in in frozen tissue samples market. Due to the expanding use of immunohistochemical techniques and the use of frozen tissues samples in disease diagnostic research. Additionally, the use of frozen tissue samples in pathological labs and the diagnosis of chronic and other complex diseases is anticipated to make a significant contribution to the market's expansion.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the frozen tissue samples market are

ProteoGenex, Inc.

Biochain Institute Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

ZenBio, Inc.

Geneticist Inc.

AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited

Leica Biosystems

US Biolab Corporation, Inc.

ReproCELL Inc.

Bay Biosciences LLC

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Technological Trends Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL FROZEN TISSUE SAMPLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Frozen Normal Tissue Samples Frozen Tumor Tissue Samples Fresh Frozen Tissue Samples Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded Tissues Samples Frozen diseased Tissue Samples GLOBAL FROZEN TISSUE SAMPLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Cancer Research Disease Diagnosis Research and Therapeutics Area GLOBAL FROZEN TISSUE SAMPLES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, END USER Hospital & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Forensic Laboratories Academic & Research Centres Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Frozen Tissue Samples Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=MjVaWcnwonUrLwj9jwpss7JwdR91UHC5IYkYyF3f&report_id=8008&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter