Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,512 in the last 365 days.

Local College Football Teams Help Food Lion Feeds Provide 828,000 Meals to Fight Hunger

Sack to Give Back collegiate partnership tackles hunger to address food insecurity

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the 2022 college football season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with 33 higher education institutions to provide 828,000* meals to nourish neighbors in need. Through the innovative effort to tackle hunger, Food Lion Feeds provided 1,000 meals per school for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution to each school’s local Feeding America® member food bank. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. 

“As much as we are committed to ending hunger in the towns and cities we serve, we are just as energized by the support we rally in these football stadiums each time there is a quarterback sack and more meals are contributed to our partner food banks,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “While the football teams compete on the field, the students, fans and our neighbors join forces to help make a difference in their communities, working together to nourish families facing hunger.”

Liberty University Flames led the season with 41 quarterback sacks, resulting in 41,000 meals for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona, VA. Food Lion Feeds provided an additional 50,000 meals to that same food bank in memory of three University of Virginia players who lost their lives in a campus shooting in mid-November.

In 2022, Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program benefited 16 Feeding America member food banks serving communities where each school is located. Since 2019, the Sack to Give Back program resulted in more than 2.1 million meals provided to local food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint.

The participating schools, season sacks and correlating food banks which benefit from each school’s efforts are:

School School Location Sacks / Meals Provided Food Bank Benefiting from Meal Donations
Appalachian State University Boone, NC 29 sacks / 29,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Bowie State University Bowie, MD 27 sacks / 27,000 meals provided Maryland Food Bank
Catawba College Salisbury, NC 14 sacks / 14,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Chowan University Murfreesboro, NC 37 sacks / 37,000 meals provided + 2,000 meals** Food Bank of the Albemarle
Clemson University Clemson, SC 35 sacks / 35,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Coastal Carolina University Conway, SC 30 sacks / 30,000 meals provided Lowcountry Food Bank
East Carolina University Greenville, NC 25 sacks / 25,000 meals provided Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Elizabeth City State University Elizabeth City, NC 5 sacks / 5,000 meals provided Food Bank of the Albemarle
Elon University Elon, NC 34 sacks / 34,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, NC 34 sacks / 34,000 meals provided + 8,000 meals** Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC
Georgia Southern University Statesboro, GA 18 sacks / 18,000 meals provided America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA 38 sacks / 38,000 meals provided Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Johnson C. Smith University Charlotte, NC 19 sacks / 19,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
Liberty University Lynchburg, VA 41 sacks / 41,000 meals provided Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Lincoln University Oxford, PA 15 sacks / 15,000 meals provided Food Bank of Delaware
Livingston College Salisbury, NC 10 sacks / 10,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Greensboro, NC 28 sacks / 28,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC 25 sacks / 25,000 meals provided Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Old Dominion University Norfolk, VA 30 sacks / 30,000 meals provided Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
Shaw University Raleigh, NC 11 sacks / 11,000 meals provided Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
St. Augustine’s University Raleigh, NC 15 sacks / 15,000 meals provided Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
Towson University Towson, MD 22 sacks / 22,000 meals provided Maryland Food Bank
University of Delaware Newark, DE 20 sacks / 20,000 meals provided Food Bank of Delaware
University of Maryland Adelphi, MD 25 sacks / 25,000 meals provided Capital Area Food Bank
University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC 16 sacks / 16,000 meals provided Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
University of Richmond Richmond, VA 27 sacks / 27,000 meals provided + 2,000 meals** Feed More
University of Virginia Charlottesville, VA 30 sacks / 80,000* meals provided

*50,000 meals were donated in memory of three University of Virginia players who recently lost their lives
 Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Virginia State University Petersburg, VA 21 sacks / 21,000 meals provided Feed More
Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, VA 24 sacks / 24,000 meals provided Feeding Southwest Virginia
Virginia Union University Richmond, VA 34 sacks / 34,000 meals provided Feed More
Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, NC 28 sacks / 28,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
William and Mary College Williamsburg, VA 29 sacks / 29,000 meals provided Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
Winston-Salem State University Winston-Salem, NC 20 sacks / 20,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

*The total meals provided for the season will increase due to upcoming playoffs, championships or bowl games.

**Food Lion Feeds provides up to 2,000 meals for every quarterback sack made in a playoff, championship or bowl game.

Editor’s note: The photos of check presentations do not represent the final results; they only recognize performance to date when the check presentation occurred.

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS:
Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com              

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd35f671-ccff-475c-bfa0-13e0ad147feb 


Food Lion Feeds presents a check at the CIAA championship game between Fayetteville State University and Chowan University

Jared Mitchell (left), Store Manager, Store #236, Hillsville, VA, and Garland Scarboro (right), Manager, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Food Lion, make a check presentation at the CIAA championship game between Fayetteville State University and Chowan University. *The total meals provided for the season will increase due to upcoming playoffs, championships or bowl games. Food Lion Feeds provides up to 2,000 meals for every quarterback sack made in a playoff, championship or bowl game.

You just read:

Local College Football Teams Help Food Lion Feeds Provide 828,000 Meals to Fight Hunger

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.