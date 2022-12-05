Rising Use of Industrial Labels to Increase Awareness about Nutritional Value and Ingredient List on Products: Fact.MR Report

Rapid growth of e-commerce platforms around the world will stimulate demand for industrial labels, says Fact.MR in its recent market report.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the projected value of the industrial labels market is US$ 111 billion for 2033-end. Worldwide demand for blank labels is likely to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.



Being aware of the supply chain, disposal, product origin, and other things is a vital part of any product manufacturer. Industrial labels are being used at an increased rate to provide information about products. In addition, these labels enhance the appearance of products.

Labels can be of different types, including paper, fabric, plastic, and other materials that are commonly applied to various products for instructions, advertising, and identification. Industrial labels also comprise barcodes, digital printing, flexography, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), offset, and other features. Anti-peel, high-temperature resident, pressure-resistant, dust-resistant, and moisture-resistant are some pivotal properties of these labels. Manufacturers can get a competitive edge in the market with the development of user-friendly products. Customization of products in terms of size, shape, etc., is further predicted to bolster the demand for these products.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7966

Counterfeiting has become a noticeable problem that is having a direct impact on manufacturers by affecting their sales and revenue. The adoption of codes or barcodes on various industrial labels is helpful in reducing counterfeiting.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of industrial labels are likely to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2033.

The U.S. market is likely to hold 82% share of the North America market by 2033-end.

Valuation of industrial label sales are estimated to reach US$ 111 billion by 2033.

The market in Germany is likely to progress at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2033.

“Increasing use of Industrial labels by manufacturers to keep a record of the product and the supply chain is predicted to propel their demand in the global market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Industrial Labels Industry Research

By Product : Warning/Security Branding Weatherproof Equipment Asset Tags Others Types



By End Use : Transportation & Logistics Construction Automotive Consumer Durables Other End Uses



By Material : Polymer Metal



By Region :

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7966

Report Attributes Details Industrial Labels Market Size (2023) US$ 66.7 Billion Estimated Market Value (2033) US$ 111 Billion Anticipated Growth Rate of Global Market (2023-2033) 5.2% CAGR Projected Share of U.S. Market in North America (2033) 82% Expected CAGR of the Germany Market (2023-2033) 4.9%

Winning Strategy

Rising use of industrial labels to help people know about product specifications, identification of brands, and improve their aesthetic presence is likely to bolster growth opportunities in the global market.

The players are investing a handsome amount to get a competitive edge in the global market.

For instance,

CCL Industries in December 2021 invested in its HP Indigo press in Canada at the CCL Label Healthcare facility. It is the first HP Indigo 35K Digital Press in the world.



Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Brady Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Dunmore Corporation

DowDuPont, Inc.



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7966

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial labels market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of product (warning/security, branding, weatherproof, equipment asset tags, other types), end use (transportation & logistics, construction, automotive, consumer durables, end uses), and material (polymer, metal), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Holographic Scratch-off Labels Market: Labelling is an integral part of packaging and hence, manufacturers require anti-counterfeiting labels such as holographic scratch-off labels to function as long as the product is in use. Holographic scratch-off labels serves as protective overlay that use to hide confidential information.

Release Papers Market: Release papers are coated with release-agents, serving wide applications such as safeguarding adhesive surfaces for tapes, labels, and other adhesive products. For each adhesive product, a release agent namely silicon is coated on the respective side of the base paper.

Tailoring and Alteration Services Market: The global tailoring and alteration services market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 9.4 billion in 2022. During the forecast period, the market is poised to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 14.9 billion by the end of 2032.

Organic Textile Market: The organic textile raw material is produced with complete control of chemicals used (pesticides and other chemicals) with respect to the environment. The growing consumer inclination towards organic goods and products is driving the growth of the global organic textiles market.

Smart Bags Market: A smart bag is an application-specific design that can be useful for almost everyone in society. Smart bags are intelligent enough to carry out various features such as USB charging ports, a built-in weighing scale, a TSA-approved lock, and an anti-theft feature. It has the ability to transmit its location via GPS and cell phones.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583