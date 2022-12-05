Global Carbide Tools Market to Reach USD 10.1 Billion by 2028 at a 6.90% CAGR: Markets N Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value)

The global carbide tools market size was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2021 to USD 10.1 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period.

The global carbide tools market is expected to grow strongly, reaching USD 10.1 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Carbide Tools Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Drilling Tools, Miling Tools, Turing Tools, and Others), By Configuration (Hand-Based and Machine-Based), By Coating (Coated and Noncoated), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, Aerospace, Marine & Defense, Plastics, Construction & Mining, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 6.8 billion and USD 10.1 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period.

30% of Chile's Mantoverde Copper Mine was Purchased by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

In February 2021, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation purchased 30% of the Chilean Mantoverde Copper Mine, Delas cutting tools, and tools with carbide tips. The purchase cost somewhere around USD 275 million. The acquisition improved the company's product line for automotive and construction industries.

Market Overview

Carbide is an essential element that frequently coexists with other natural elements, including boron, silicon, metal, and steel. Machine tools and tool holders made of carbide are quite durable, so they may last longer while keeping the cutting edges. Due to their distinct qualities, such as high machining temperatures, cutting-edge retention speed, short cycle times, superior wear resistance, and long working life, these tools are widely used in machining applications. Growing advancements in manufacturing design and expanding demands to increase production effectiveness are laying the groundwork for manufacturers to look into better machine tool products, driving demand for carbide tools.

Growth Factor

Product Technological Development to Drive Market Expansion

Major players are now concentrating on introducing new technological advancements like barrel tools and damped boring bar technology to increase market competition. Key players are also concentrating on launching a new line of cutting tools made of technologically cutting-edge carbide. For instance, LMT Tools India Pvt Ltd introduced novel RMC cutters for 5-axis CNC machines in April 2020. The new, cutting-edge RMC cutters have attributes like lower operating expenses and higher output. Compared to other traditional tools, it operates with less vibration. Future technological developments in these products are anticipated to increase demand for them.







Market Expansion will be Hampered During the Pandemic by Halted Manufacturing Sectors

The COVID-19 outbreak led to the implementation of a partial or total lockdown, leading to numerous manufacturing processes' failure. Additionally, the supply chain disruption, manufacturing facility closures, and stopped construction-related activities negatively impacted the market's expansion. For instance, the net sales of the American-based OSG Corporation decreased by 17.8% between 2019 and 2020. The major players noticed a marked decline in revenue made in 2020. Lockdown was implemented worldwide in response to governmental restrictions, which reduced demand for such tools in the transportation and automotive industries and restrained market expansion.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

KYOCERA Corporation

Sandvik AB

YG-1 Co., Ltd.

Makita Corporation

CERATIZIT S.A.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Guhring Limited

Allied Machine & Engineering Corp.

IMC Group

OSG Corporation

Kennametal Inc.

Elementos de Mecanismos, S.A. de C.V. (Elmec)

Fullerton Tool Company

Sumitomo Electric Hartmetall GmbH

Xinrui Industry Co., Ltd.

Sorma S.p.A.

Fratelli Vergnano Srl

TDC Cutting Tools Inc.

TSUNE SEIKI CO., LTD.

Cutoutil Hardware Tools Co.,Ltd.





Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the carbide tools market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in November 2020, Mastercam and GARR TOOL partnered to provide customers with a full tool library natively within the Mastercam platform. Given the dependence of the manufacturing process on quick and simple access to data, the partnership will be of enormous value to current and future customers.



Notable Industry Development

July 2021: Sandvik AB signed a contract and bought a 67% stake in the Chinese company Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide tipped Tools Co Ltd, which sells cutting and carbide cutting tools. The purchase was made to broaden the geographic scope of the product portfolio of carbide tools.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.90% 2028 Value Projection 10.1 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 6.8 billion Historical Data for 2018 - 2021 Segments covered By Product, By Configuration, By Coating, By End User Industry and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Segmentation of Global Carbide Tools Market

Global Carbide Tools Market – By Product

Drilling tools

Miling tools

Turing tools

Others

Global Carbide Tools Market – By Configuration

Hand-Based

Machine-Based

Global Carbide Tools Market – By Coating

Coated

Noncoated

Global Carbide Tools Market – By End User Industry

utomotive

Electronics & Electrical

Aerospace, Marine & Defense

Plastics

Construction & Mining

Others

Regional Overview





Europe is projected to hold the largest share of the carbide tools market over the forecast period due to robust economic growth in the U.K. and countries like Germany. A strong infrastructure sector and the presence of significant cutting tool producers in the European region both helped the market flourish. The need for these products is also fueled by the established infrastructure sector and utility business. It is also widely utilized in the construction, aerospace, and automotive industries. The demand for these instruments is anticipated to rise due to this aspect, accelerating market expansion.

Further Report Findings

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global carbide tools market share in the coming years because of the thriving infrastructure industry. Furthermore, the business of carbide tools is anticipated to grow due to the presence of several significant manufacturers.

Leading companies' ongoing development of many new products in the U.K. is expected to boost sales.



In Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by rapid industrialization in developing nations like South Korea, China, and India. An increase in automotive and construction manufacturers is also driving the demand for carbide tools.



