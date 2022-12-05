[Latest] Global Smart Electric Meter Market Size/Share Worth USD 55.2 Billion by 2030 at a 10.75% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Smart Electric Meter Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 25 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 55.2 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.75% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Landis+Gyr (Toshiba Corporation), Schneider Electric, Wasion Group Holdings, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Siemens, Iskraemeco., Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd, Microchip Technology, Aclara, and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Smart Electric Meter Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 25 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 55.2 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.75% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report examines the Smart Electric Meter market’s drivers and restraints and their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Smart Electric Meter market.

Smart Electric Meter Market: Overview

Smart electric meters are widely used in many nations. They regulate the electricity supplied to a consumer, account for the energy they use, and send that information to the electricity provider, where the consumption is calculated based on price, and the consumer’s bill is created. Electricity suppliers have benefited from smart electric meters by paying less staff to read each individual meter across multiple cities. These meters can be installed on any property, including homes, businesses, and industries. Since these meters report readings every hour, they eliminate the margin for error and are gradually replacing traditional electric meters in many more nations to reduce common crimes like electricity theft.

Growth Factors

The global market for smart electric meters is rising due to the expanding need for better and more efficient data monitoring systems and good government incentives in various regions of the world. In addition, cost reductions brought on by adopting intelligent electric meters, which close the error gap, are another factor influencing the market growth. Furthermore, smart meters must precisely compute the quantity of energy produced from a remote site due to the increasing importance of using renewable energy, fueling the growth of the global smart electric meter market .

Since energy supply companies have thousands of customers, replacing each one of their customers’ electric meters is a costly job and thus necessitates a significant investment, this is one of the main factors restricting the growth of the global smart electric meter market. Additionally, because of inadequate network connectivity, many nations, especially those where people are reluctant to adopt new technology, might cause Smart Electric Meters to malfunction.

Segmental Overview

The global Smart Electric Meter market is categorized into technology and phase. The expansion of renewable energy networks and continuous attempts to modernize grid infrastructure is expected to result in increased investments in the AMI systems segment through 2030, leading to a notable increase in that sector’s market size. Technology penetration will complement AMI technology’s core advantages, including efficient remote monitoring and control and quick failure identification. Additionally, the widespread use of these units in the oil and gas, construction, and data center industries will further accelerate their global adoption.

Among the primary benefits, AMI technology provides to energy utilities are improvements in customer service, effective load control, and a decrease in energy shortages. In addition, the industry statistics will be supported by growing investments made by the power generation sectors in IoT-enabled grid infrastructure to acquire precise and real-time data on power usage. However, these devices serve as a conduit and provide two-way communication between utilities and consumers.

Regional Overview

Due to its high population density, Asia Pacific experiences significant electricity demand. The region’s market for smart electric meters is driven by increased investments in smart grids and innovative city technologies, data centers, IT hubs, and commercial organizations. Due to its extensive deployment plans and having the most enormous installed generating and distribution capacity in the Asia Pacific area, China makes up the majority of the market for smart electric meters.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 25 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 55.2 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 28.35 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.75% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Landis+Gyr (Toshiba Corporation), Schneider Electric, Wasion Group Holdings, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Siemens, Iskraemeco., Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd, Microchip Technology, Aclara, and Others Key Segment By Technology, Phase, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Buy Now

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Smart Electric Meter market . Our analysts overview each player’s financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. In addition, the competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of globally mentioned competitors.

Prominent Players

Landis+Gyr (Toshiba Corporation)

Schneider Electric

Wasion Group Holdings

Honeywell International Inc.

Itron Inc.

Siemens

Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd

Microchip Technology

Aclara

Others

The global Smart Electric Meter market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

AMI RF PLC Cellular

AMR

By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Smart Electric Meter market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.75% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Smart Electric Meter market size was valued at around USD 25 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 55.2 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The Smart Electric Meter market research offers a comprehensive analysis of the present market and projections through 2020–2030 to help find possibilities to profit from the existing market.

The study includes data on the significant market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their effects.

The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model.

The market study’s value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder’s responsibilities.

Recent Development

2020: Revelo electric meters were introduced by Landis+Gyr. Advanced grid sensing technology is used by these meters.

2020: The 4G LTE intelligent metering solution from Itron was released. 4G LTE technology offers extensive geographic coverage, low latency, and long-lasting networks.

