Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,574 in the last 365 days.

Emergency Care Partners Announces New Partner in Oklahoma

/EIN News/ -- PENSACOLA, Fla., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergency Care Partners (ECP) is pleased to announce it has partnered with McAlester Regional Health Center (MRHC) in McAlester, Oklahoma to provide emergency medicine services. Under the leadership of the ECP's partner, Oklahoma Emergency Physicians (OEP), MRHC will have a dedicated group of physician partners providing clinical care for all patients presenting to the emergency department beginning in February 2023.

MRHC emergency department treats approximately 25,000 patients per year. The facility provides comprehensive regional healthcare to the residents of southeastern Oklahoma. MRHC selected ECP because of its dedication to the local community, ability to provide a premier patient experience, and premium quality of care through physician partnership and facility alignment. 

"We are excited to have the opportunity to expand our unique partnership model that allows for the use of ECP's extensive resources while preserving a private practice mentality. McAlester Regional has an exceptional staff, and we look forward to our partnership," said Onier Villareal, MD, FACEP, Chief Medical Officer of OEP.

"My commitment to the MRHC Board of Directors is to make McAlester Regional Health Center a five-star facility. The emergency department is usually the first stop for our patients," explained MRHC CEO, Shawn Howard when asked about the decision in selecting Southeast Emergency Partners. "I am confident that OEP will be a partner to help not only promote high-quality care but also to foster a culture of customer service for our patients and their families. I am excited to be on this journey with OEP."

OEP is actively recruiting emergency physicians to join the local group in McAlester, Oklahoma. This is an excellent opportunity to join a growing, dynamic group in a tight-knit community. Contact Stephanie Cholwanit to discuss this opportunity: Cholwanit@ecp.net

About Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

Headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, ECP is a leading provider of emergency medicine and emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S. with current operations in Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Louisiana, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. ECP currently sees more than 1,200,000 patient visits annually across operations at 45 sites of service, supported by a clinical workforce of 800+ physicians and mid-level providers. ECP employs a differentiated model relative to other platforms in the industry, highlighted by the ability to maintain ownership through its physician partnership model and for regional/local groups to maintain their branding and clinical autonomy while benefitting from ECP's resources. For more information, visit www.ecp.net.

About McAlester Regional Health Center (MRHC)

McAlester Regional Health Center (MRHC) serves eight counties in Southeast Oklahoma by providing high-quality, individualized patient care. McAlester Regional's 147-bed not-for-profit healthcare facility is approved and recognized by DNV Healthcare Inc., the American College of Radiology, the College of American Pathologists, and the Commission on Accreditation for Rehabilitation Facilities. More than 775 MRHC employees partner with physicians to provide care that makes a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Learn more at www.mrhcok.com

Contact Information:
Kacie Hackel
Marketing Manager
kacie.hackel@ecp.net

Related Images






Image 1: McAlester Regional Health Center


Aerial shot of MRHC.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


McAlester Regional Health Center

McAlester Regional Health Center

You just read:

Emergency Care Partners Announces New Partner in Oklahoma

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.