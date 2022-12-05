Global Wagyu Beef Market to Reach USD 16.7 Billion by 2028 at a 6.00% CAGR: Markets N Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value)

The global wagyu beef market was valued at USD 11.8 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 11.8 billion in 2021 to USD 16.7 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wagyu beef market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 16.7 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Wagyu beef Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Product Type (Japanese Breed, Australian Breed, Cross Breed, and Others), By Application (Direct To Human Use and Industrial Use), By Distribution Channel (Online and Retail) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 11.8 billion and USD 16.7 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period.



Agri Beef Co. Collaborated with Local Beef Producers in Jerome, Idaho, to Construct a New Beef Processing Facility

In August 2020, True West Beef was a new cattle processing facility built by Agri Beef Co. in collaboration with beef growers in the Jerome, Idaho region. The collaboration is centered on a strategy to deliver beef processing solutions to enterprises impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Market Overview

A Japanese beef cow breed altered from Asian cattle is known as wagyu. It differs from other forms of beef in specific ways that make it more delicate and flavorful. Due to several benefits, including premium red meat that is high in protein, improved health, and advantages in the fight against disease, the worldwide Wagyu beef market is growing quickly. Furthermore, a growing client base looking for healthier meat options is probably what will fuel the global Wagyu beef business. The hospitality and food service sectors have had to alter their menus in response to the rising demand for wholesome, high-quality meals.

COVID-19 IMPACT

During the epidemic, Japan, one of the biggest supplier of Wagyu meat, suffered greatly. Manufacturers made large quantities of goods, particularly for the expected tourists during the Summer Olympics tournament. The producers kept massive amounts of this meat in their storage facilities when the Olympics were postponed due to the pandemic. They could not export their goods abroad, which affected the worldwide supply chain.

Growth Factor

Luxury Hospitality Sector's Rapid Development to Drive Market Growth

Wagyu beef is typically served in restaurants of the highest caliber and symbolizes fine dining. Because of ongoing innovations and menu customization for customers, the food service industry has recently experienced tremendous growth. Hospitality and food service industries have been forced to change their menus in response to the growing demand for wholesome, high-quality meals. Additionally, businesses that want to make more money invest in marketing campaigns, creating a foundation for the wagyu beef market. Consumers are spending money on opulent vacations and food services to get better-quality food products.

High Price of Wagyu Beef is Limiting Market Growth

Wagyu beef is thought to cost about three times as much as other cattle varieties. The premium price deters consumers who are sensitive to price and may have an impact on market expansion during the projection period. 100% full-blood wagyu is only occasionally sold, especially outside of the U.S. Kobe beef and other varieties of wagyu beef are becoming increasingly well-liked worldwide because of their distinctive flavor profile. In several fine dining establishments, Kobe beef is used in some of the premium meals. The difficult wagyu cattle-raising procedures are the reason for the high wagyu prices. Because of a special gene in their D.N.A., wagyu cattle naturally have the delicate and rich marbling for which they are renowned. Thus, it is limiting the growth of the market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Black Hawk Farms (U.S.)

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (Australia)

Starzen Co., Ltd . (Japan)

(Japan) Imperial Wagyu Beef (U.S.)

Toriyama Umami Wagyu (Japan)

Mishima Reserve (U.S.)

Snake River Farms (U.S.)

Blackmore Wagyu (U.S.)

Lone Mountain Cattle Company (U.S.)

K.C. Cattle Company (U.S.)

Nebraska Star Beef (U.S.)

Middle East Fuji L.L.C. (U.A.E.)

Tajimaya UK ltd. (U.K.)

Holy Grail Steak Co. (U.S.)

DeBragga and Spitler (U.S.)

Chicago Steak Company (U.S.)

Creek Bed Country Farmacy, L.L.C. (U.S.)

The Butcher's Market (U.S.)

West Coast Prime Meat (U.S.)

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the wagyu beef market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in June 2021, Cuker collaborated with Mishima Reserve to reach and effectively engage an audience that enjoys American Wagyu beef and steak. Mishima Reserve was able to differentiate itself on digital channels thanks to the collaboration's disruptive initiatives.



Notable Industry Development

September 2021: Blackmore Wagyu, a well-known Australian Wagyu beef supplier, has added a new grass-fed breed to its product line. The demand for grass-fed beef from Australia's fine dining restaurants is high; thus, the new launch will help Blackmore increase its sales and revenue.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.00% 2028 Value Projection 16.7 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 11.8 billion Historical Data for 2018 - 2021 Segments covered By Nature, By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Segmentation of Global Wagyu Beef Market

Global Wagyu Beef Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Wagyu Beef Market – By Product Type

Japanese Breed

Australian Breed

Cross Breed

Others

Global Wagyu Beef Market – By Application

Direct To Human Use

Industrial Use

Global Wagyu Beef Market – By Distribution Channel

Online

Retail

Regional Overview

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the wagyu beef market over the forecast period. This results from upper-class and middle-class families in North America consuming and adopting Wagyu beef products at a growing rate. The regional market is primarily driven by technological advancements, astute marketing, and growing consumer awareness of the advantages of consuming Wagyu beef. Wagyu beef is widely consumed in North America, especially in the United States, which supports the market's overall growth. The industry is growing in North America thanks to the presence of well-known manufacturers and exporters of Wagyu beef products.





Further Report Findings

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global wagyu beef market share in the coming years, driven by growing consumer product knowledge and an increase in American consumers' willingness to pay a premium for well-marbled, high-quality meat.

The market's expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising awareness of consumers about the benefits these products have on one's health.



In Europe, the growth in this region is primarily driven by numerous cattle farms in these nations. The growth of this market in the area is largely attributed to the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.



