BUSPATROL TO HOST FIRST EVER RECRUITMENT WEBINAR FOR TECH WORKERS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

/EIN News/ -- New York City, NY, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As tech companies across the globe announce mass layoffs, BusPatrol, the leading school bus safety technology provider, has announced its doors are open to tech workers looking to find their purpose.

BusPatrol will host an Open Webinar on Tuesday, December 13th for potential applicants to learn more about the business and how AI technology and machine learning are being used to modernize the student transportation space and safeguard millions of students.

In an open letter from the CEO and Founder, Jean Souliere encouraged tech workers affected by the recent industry changes to consider a career with BusPatrol. The company aims to make roads safer for children and ultimately save lives with its School Bus Safety Program.

“The best technologists want to apply their creativity to building products that will contribute to a better world,” said Souliere. “Having spent my entire working life in the tech space, I know this to be true: most technologists are not just looking for a paycheck; they’re looking for a purpose.”

In response to the layoffs, many developers and engineers are pivoting their careers in search of something more meaningful. BusPatrol hopes to provide an answer, offering the opportunity to build a safer world for future generations. The mission-driven company also hopes to attract candidates with flexibility and work life balance.

When asked about life at BusPatrol, Chief Technology Officer, Aleks Zoranic said: “Everyone here shares a strong passion for cutting edge tech. We bring together people from across the North American continent, to build complex and innovative products which help save lives. We’ve created the leading product in the industry leveraging AI and IoT technologies – something much bigger competitors haven’t been able to do – and seeing that come to life is an incredible feeling. There have been so many 'Oh, I was a part of this product!' moments in my career at BusPatrol.

Recent reports show that almost 900 tech companies have reduced their headcounts, affecting 140,000 employees in 2022. BusPatrol is one of the few tech companies still experiencing rapid growth. The company recently announced plans to expand its 500-strong team by at least 10% over the next six months, with the majority of open roles available in tech.

About BusPatrol

BusPatrol is a safety technology company with the mission of making the journey to and from school safer for children. BusPatrol’s safety program changes driver behavior and creates a culture of awareness and responsibility around school buses. In addition, it provides accessibility for school districts, consortiums and municipalities to modernize their entire school bus fleets by outfitting them with the latest stop-arm, route planning and route execution technology.

