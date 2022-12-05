Southbound I-79 Sign Structure Repair this Week in Franklin Park

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing restrictions on southbound I-79 in Franklin Park Borough, Allegheny County will occur Monday and Tuesday, December 5-6 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur on southbound I-79 between the Wexford (Exit 73) interchange and I-279 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day as crews conduct sign structure repair work.

Please use caution if traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

