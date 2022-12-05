Two National Organizations Unite to Strengthen Suicide Prevention Efforts Across Canada

/EIN News/ -- CANMORE, Alberta, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Suicide Prevention (CASP) and the Canadian Suicide Prevention Coordinators Network (CSPCN) are pleased to announce that they have recently joined forces through a partnership that will strengthen collaborations among the two national organizations.



CASP has been at the forefront of the movement to reduce the impact of suicide in Canada for more than three decades. They have a broad and diverse membership, and their efforts are guided by staff and volunteers dispersed across the country. CASP has taken a leadership role in supplying evidence-based informational tools and a National Support Services Directory, while coordinating an annual National Conference, virtual events and advocacy work throughout the year.

CSPCN is a national network of representatives who work in suicide prevention and life promotion at a national, provincial, territorial, regional, or local level. The Network was set up in 2012 with the aim of connecting members of the sector for knowledge exchange and to build upon existing successes in suicide prevention across Canada. The Network’s volunteer co-chairs host quarterly teleconference meetings on relevant topics and new developments in suicide prevention, intervention and postvention (aftercare). The Network is planning its next teleconference meeting for February 2023.

Both CASP and CSPCN are excited about this partnership and look forward to new opportunities for sharing, learning and networking among their organizations.

CASP’s Executive Director, Sean Krausert, explains, “The Canadian Suicide Prevention Coordinators Network has been connecting suicide prevention coordinators for over a decade and we are proud to support the Networks’ efforts and to welcome their members to CASP.”

The Network’s Co-Chair, Elisa Brewer-Singh agrees and adds, “The time is right for us to join forces and to continue to contribute to CASP’s vision of a Canada without suicide. Within CSPCN, we often use the adage, “We are stronger, together’, and this partnership aligns with that message.”

Membership to CASP and CSPCN is free and open to those interested in preventing suicide in Canada. Those interested can learn more by visiting CASP and CSPCN. To receive news and information about suicide prevention and events, please subscribe to CASP’s free newsletter.

Media Contact: Communications@suicideprevention.ca