Container Security Market Size Projected to Reach worth $3.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.0%: Report by MarketsandMarkets

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Container Security Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.6 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period, according to report by MarketsandMarkets. The market growth is driven by Increasing vulnerabilities and cyberattacks and increasing popularity of microservices and digital transformation across enterprises.

Scope of the Report:

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2015–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Industry Forecast 2026 USD 3.6 billion Segments covered Components, Deployment Mode, Organization size, Verticals and Regions Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America Major companies covered Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc (US), Google, LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), McAfee Corporation (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco System, Inc. (US), Juniper Networks (US), Qualys, Inc. (US), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (US), Tenable, Inc. (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Rapid7 (US), Zscaler (US), Sysdig, Inc. (US), Snyk (UK), Sonatype (US), Aqua Security (Israel), and Fidelis Cybersecurity (US)

This research report categorizes the container security market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.

By component, services to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

Organizations secures container and cloud native applications with the help of container security services. Container security allow organizations to secure their container and cloud native applications from development to production, accelerating development, and bridging the gap between IT and DevOps security

With the help of cutting-edge technologies, tools, and strategies, vendors in container security market offer a broad array of services to meet the needs of organizations. By services, the container security market is segmented into professional and managed services. Professional services include consulting services, training and education services, and support and maintenance services. Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations to the platform, and helping customers integrate their platforms with other IT solutions. Employees’ skills are enhanced with training and consulting services so that they can meet the requirements of the patrons and boost the organization’s productivity. Also, Technical expertise is required for container security to understand the vulnerability areas during run-time. Here, training and consultancy services play a crucial role. However, with the growing passage of time, managed services or outsourced services are also gaining traction in the consumer market. Deployment and integration services ensure the proper integration of the container security platforms and services with various other components of the IT system. Support and maintenance services aim at providing technical support to customers and delivering enhancements and upgradations to the platform.

By organization size, SMEs to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

SMEs are actively spending on developing improvising their IT systems to leverage the benefits of the ongoing digital transformation. As SME are shifting data and workloads to the cloud, they are relying on containers to play an important role in ensuring efficient movement of resources to and from cloud services. SMEs position themselves to be best suited to handle a secure container workload for their business by employing container security solutions. These organizations have gradually started adopting technological advancements, automating their business operations, and providing customer-centric services. They have realized that immediate response, quick business decisions, and customer satisfaction are the most important features needed to expand the business, generate more revenue, and ensure the desired outcome. The adoption of container security is expected to result in increased revenue, desired outcomes, and improved business efficiency for SMEs. Hence, it is expected that SMEs would significantly adopt container security during the forecast period.

By Region, North America is estimated to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the largest contributor to the container security market, with approximately 35% revenue generated from this region, in 2021. The volume of attacks on cloud services and the growing BYOD trend in line with the trend of organizations increasingly moving their operations to the cloud, especially with the onset of COVID-19, is persuading enterprises in the US and Canada to secure data present on the cloud. North America is contributing significantly to container security solutions and is expected to grow further. The growth of the container security market in North America is also driven by Rapid digital transformation and growing inclination toward cybersecurity solutions to promote container security platforms.

Major container security vendors, such as Microsoft, Google, AWS, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and VMware, are headquartered in the region. Various factors, such as R&D investments in the cloud native architecture, driving the adoption of container security solutions, have standardized the application development approach for security assessment and authorization in the region.

Key Players

Major vendors in the global container security market include Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc (US), Google, LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), McAfee Corporation (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco System, Inc. (US), Juniper Networks (US), Qualys, Inc. (US), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (US), Tenable, Inc. (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Rapid7 (US), Zscaler (US), Sysdig, Inc. (US), Snyk (UK), Sonatype (US), Aqua Security (Israel), and Fidelis Cybersecurity (US).

