Carbonate Minerals Market 2022 Manufacturer Landscape, Revenue and Volume Analysis upto 2030

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global carbonate minerals market is expected to reach USD 82.15 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.28% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for carbonate minerals is expected to increase over the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for products such as calcium carbonate, magnesium carbonate, and limestone for various industrial applications. The market is also driven by increasing demand for carbonate minerals in water treatment, paper & pulp, plastic, and rubber industries.

The market is further driven by the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of carbonates in various applications, such as in architectural coatings, paper & pulp, and rubber industries. Additionally, the growing demand for carbonate minerals in the construction sector is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The use of carbonates in the production of plastics, rubber, paper & pulp, and building materials is projected to have a positive impact on the carbonate minerals market. The growing demand for calcium carbonate and magnesium carbonate in various industries, such as water treatment and food & beverage, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key market segmentation and regional analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market, including the key players and their strategies.

The report also covers the key market trends, such as the increasing demand for calcium carbonate, magnesium carbonate, and limestone, and their applications in various industries.

The leading players in the market are Omya AG, Imerys SA, Minerals Technologies Inc., Specialty Minerals, Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., and Solvay S.A.

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the key market drivers and restraints, such as the increasing demand for carbonate minerals in various industries, the growing awareness regarding their benefits, and the increasing construction and infrastructure activities in developing countries.

