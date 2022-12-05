Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market Share to Reach US$ 11,591.1 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market will reach US$ 11,591.1 Mn by 2030 from US$ 4,789.7 Mn in 2021. The market is growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
With machine vision, images are captured, sent to a computer, and then processed to examine and present the findings of the processing. Machine vision, according to the Automated Imaging Association (AIA), includes all commercial and non-commercial applications where a combination of hardware and software directs the operation of devices in the performance of their duties based on the acquisition and processing of images. Machine vision systems depend on digital sensors shielded inside industrial cameras with specialized optics to receive images, which are then evaluated, measured, and processed by computer hardware and software for decision-making. Furthermore, human vision is the best for the qualitative interpretation of a complex, unstructured world, whereas machine vision excels at the quantitative assessment of a structured scene due to its speed, precision, and reproducibility. On a production line, a machine vision system, for example, can inspect hundreds or even thousands of items every minute.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The primary factors driving the Europe 2D and 3D machine vision systems market include the rising need for quality automation and inspection and an increase in the mass production of products.
The right optics and camera resolution can help to inspect item features that are too small for the human eye to see. Machine vision systems used for inspection keep track of the material being observed's outside appearance. Using statistical study, the system automatically locates probable flaws in the material's surface. It then categorizes the flaws according to their resemblance, contrast, texture, or geometry. Consequently, a machine vision system for inspection finds weaknesses in functionality, pollutants, and other anomalies in manufactured goods. Therefore, machine vision lowers manufacturing costs while increasing quality and productivity in sectors like automation and food processing.
Additionally, the increase in mass production of goods is fueling market expansion. As manufacturing companies may take advantage of machine vision technology's ability to boost production quality overall, decrease product faults, and increase flexibility.
Moreover, the use of industrial robots for automation has drastically risen in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors. Thus, vision-guided robot controllers require integration with machine vision systems.
However, the complexity of the implementation of rule-based algorithms to complete difficult assessments may impede market growth.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, by components, the hardware segment held a significant share of the industry. Hardware for machine vision systems includes a camera, lens, and lighting. In order to make sure that the machine vision solution fits the business objectives and has the ideal balance of performance and reliability, these components are necessary. On the other hand, the services segment is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 1,000 Million by 2028.
In 2021, on the basis of type, the 2D vision systems acquired the maximum share of 50% in the Europe 2D and 3D machine vision systems industry. This is so because the majority of software packages are compatible with these systems, which are also the standard technology in machine vision applications. Furthermore, a wide variety of resolutions for 2D systems are available. Whereas, the 3D vision systems segment will show the highest rate of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030.
In 2021, on the basis of platform, the PC-based segment dominated the Europe 2D and 3D machine vision systems industry. PCs often have more power and speed to offer. On the other hand, the camera-based vision system segment will grow at a rate of 12.4% throughout the prediction period.
In 2021, on the basis of the function module, the gauging/measurement segment acquired a significant share of 25% of the market. Calculating the separation between two or more points on an item and checking whether these measurements are accurate are the two functions of a machine vision system for gauging. On the other hand, the inspection & verification segment will reach the opportunity of US$ 1800 million over the analysis period.
In 2021, on the basis of camera vision and lenses, the camera vision segment dominated the Europe 2D and 3D machine vision systems industry, and the segment will grow at the highest annual growth rate of 10.8% during the forecast period.
In 2021, on the basis of industry, industrial application held the highest share of 80%. In addition, in the industrial application, the automotive industry dominated the industry in 2021. The safety of autonomous vehicles is greatly enhanced by machine vision cameras and related technologies, which help the vehicle discover and recognize possible risks.
In 2021, on the basis of country, Western Europe held a significant share in the 2D and 3D machine vision systems industry in Europe. On the other hand, Germany is likely to grow at an opportunity of US$ 1500 million during the forecast period.
Prominent Competitors
The prominent competitors in the Europe 2D and 3D machine vision systems market are:
FANUC Corp.
Keyence Corporation
ISRA Vision AG
Sick AG
Datalogic SpA
Baumer Optronic GmbH
Active Silicon Ltd
Hexagon AB
Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV
Flir Systems Inc.
Allied Vision Technologies GmbH
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Cognex Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
Europe 2D and 3D machine vision systems market segmentation focuses on Type, Components, Platform, Function Module, Camera Vision and Lenses, Industry, and Country.
By Type Segment
1D Vision Systems
2D Vision Systems
o Area Scan
o Line Scan
3D Vision Systems
By Components Segment
Hardware
o Lighting System
o Optical system (Camera & lenses)
o Sensors
o Infrared Detectors
o Industrial X-Rays
o Others
Software
o On-premises
o Cloud
Services
o Maintenance & Support
o Consulting & Training
By Platform Segment
PC Based
Camera-Based Vision System
By Function Module Segment
Positioning/ Guidance/ Location
Identification
Inspection and Verification
Gauging/ Measurement
Soldering and Welding
Material Handling
Assembling and Disassembling
Painting and Dispensing
Others
By Camera Vision and Lenses Segment
Lens
o Telecentric Lenses
o Macro and Fixed Focal Lenses
o 360-degree view lenses
Infrared & UV lenses
Short Wave Infrared Lenses
Medium Wave Infrared Lenses
Long Wave Infrared Lenses
Ultraviolet Lenses
Camera Vision
Area Scan Camera
Line Scan Cameras
Others
By Industry Segment
Industrial Applications
o Automotive
o Electronics Manufacturing
o Food & Beverage Manufacturing
o Packaging
o Semiconductors
o Pharmaceuticals
o Warehouse & Logistics
o Wood & Paper
o Textiles
o Glass
o Rubber & Plastic
Non-Industrial Applications
o Printing
o Sports & Entertainment
o Intelligent Transportation
o Medical Imaging
o Retail
o Other
By Region/Country Segment
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
