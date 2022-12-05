Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market Size 2022 : Top-Vendors, Products, Applications, Growth Strategies and Forecast 2030

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal/veterinary ultrasound market is projected to reach USD 527.74 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Global Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market Growing at a Steady Pace as more and more veterinarians are utilizing this technology to diagnose and treat various animal illnesses.

Animal/veterinary ultrasound is a non-invasive and safe imaging technique used to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions in animals. The use of ultrasound technology in veterinary medicine is growing rapidly, as it provides veterinarians with the ability to diagnose and treat their patients in a more accurate and reliable manner.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for ultrasound technology in veterinary medicine, due to its ability to provide accurate and reliable diagnosis and treatments.

In addition, the rising demand for pet healthcare services, increasing animal health expenditure, and the growing animal healthcare market are some of the factors driving the growth of the animal/veterinary ultrasound market.

Furthermore, technological advancements such as the development of 3D and 4D ultrasound technology and the increasing use of ultrasound technology in the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The market is also expected to benefit from the increasing adoption of ultrasound technology by veterinarians, as well as the growing awareness of animal health among pet owners.

The market is segmented by type into portable ultrasound machines and stationary ultrasound machines. The portable ultrasound machines segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for portable ultrasound machines by veterinarians.

The market is further segmented by application into cardiology, oncology, neurology, musculoskeletal, and other applications. The cardiology segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for ultrasound technology in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac diseases in animals.

The market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for pet healthcare services, the presence of a large number of animal healthcare facilities, and the rising animal healthcare expenditure in the region.

The key players in the animal/veterinary ultrasound market are Fujifilm SonoSite Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, ESAOTE SpA, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Mindray Medical International Limited, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, and Hitachi Ltd.

The companies are focusing on various strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

