Rising Cases of Heart-related Disorders Making Bifurcation Lesion Procedures More Necessary: Fact.MR Analysis

New study on the global bifurcation lesions market by Fact.MR. Acquire the full market report for important industry dynamics and insights.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bifurcation lesions market is set to be valued at US$ 2.38 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.



A coronary artery constriction known as a bifurcation lesion occurs next to or involves the origin of an important side branch. For interchange and medical research, the very basic Medina classification is used. It is accompanied by a distinct side branch definition, as well as a variety of measurement and imaging techniques that account for the intricacy of the lesions and treatments.

Demand for bifurcation lesion procedures is increasing due to the rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases and cardiovascular disorders. The senior population is more prone to get affected by heart-related disorders. Also, rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries and rapid advancements in the technologies for the production of gadgets for bifurcation lesions is boosting sales growth.

North America and Europe are the dominating marketplaces for bifurcation lesions due to the presence of major market players and positive reimbursement policies. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to increase at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising number of coronary artery surgeries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for bifurcation lesions is projected to reach US$ 4.26 billion by 2033.

Germany’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Demand for bifurcation lesion devices in China is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Demand for peripheral vascular procedures is predicted to increase at a high CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

“Ongoing clinical trials for developing cutting-edge bifurcation stenting treatment methods will substantially drive industry growth going forward” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Bifurcation Lesions Industry Research

By Type : One-stent Bifurcation Lesions Two-stent Bifurcation Lesions



By Application :

Coronary Vascular Peripheral Vascular



By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Winning Strategy

To increase their market share, top companies are focusing on developing technologically sophisticated bifurcation lesion devices and collaborations with others. The technological and functional developments in bifurcation lesion procedures are boosting market growth.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC established a partnership in February 2021 intending to create peripheral and coronary drug-coated balloons for use in drug-eluting stents.

Boston Scientific Corporation, a US-based provider of biomedical/biotechnology engineering products used in interventional medical specialities, purchased Devoro Medical, Inc. in September 2021. Boston Scientific will use the WOLF Thrombectomy Platform created by Devoro Medical to work on clot management and marketing.

The FDA approved the ultrathin, bioresorbable Orsiro drug-eluting stent made by Biotronik in February 2019. The product is indicated for use during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) operations. The company was able to expand its product variety and grow its customer base due to this new launch strategy.



Key Companies Profiled

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Johnson& Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic

Spectranetics

Terumo Medical Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bifurcation lesions market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (one-stent bifurcation lesions, two-stent bifurcation lesions) and application (coronary vascular, peripheral vascular), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

