Global Diagnostics Market Growth and Size Analysis by 2030 – Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Diagnostics Market report analyzes the tuberculosis, asthma, sepsis, and pneumonia diagnostics market during the study period 2017-2030.
Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market will reach US$ 4,480.7 Mn by 2030 from US$ 2,984.8 Mn in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Global Asthma Diagnostics Market value was US$ 3,385.5 Mn in 2021 and the market is forecast to reach US$ 5,857.7 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the projection period.
Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022-2030. Sepsis Diagnostics Market is likely to record a growth in its revenue from US$ 489.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 992.8 Mn by 2030.
Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market revenue is forecast to grow US$ 460.9 Mn in 2021 to US$ 828.5 Mn by 2030, growing at a growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period.
Medical diagnosis is the process of determining the illness or condition that causes a person's symptoms and indications. The term "diagnostic" is most usually used, with the implicit medical context. The information required for diagnosis is typically obtained from the patient's physical examination and history. One or more diagnostic techniques, such as medical tests, are typically used in the process. Postmortem diagnosis is one type of medical diagnosis.
Market Influencing Factors
The major factors driving the global diagnostics market include the rising cases of infectious and chronic diseases and the accessibility of point-of-care testing kits.
The rising cases of chronic and infectious illnesses
Around the world, infectious diseases are becoming more prevalent. WHO (World Health Organization) estimates that around 1.5 million individuals worldwide died from TB in 2020. After COVID-19, TB is the second most common infectious disease in the world and the 13th largest cause of death overall. Everywhere in the world, TB is a problem. With 43% of all new TB cases in 2020, the WHO South-East Asian area led the way, followed by 25% of all new cases in the WHO African region. A significant non-communicable disease that affects both children and adults is asthma. According to WHO estimates, asthma is expected to have afflicted 262 million people in 2019 and resulted in 4,55,000 fatalities.
A prevalent last road to mortality from many infectious diseases globally, sepsis is a syndromic reaction to infection. Recent studies have shown that sepsis kills 11 million people annually, many of them children. It increases the number of disabled people by millions. Aside from this, pneumonia is the number one infectious cause of death in children worldwide. In 20219, 14% of all deaths in children under the age of five in are attributable to pneumonia.
The availability of point-of-care testing kits
The improved accessibility of point-of-care devices through online platforms is the leading driver of industry expansion. Players in the market have launched a number of excellent products that are accessible, readily available, and practical for the consumer. The growing popularity of lateral flow tests in POC is another primary factor in the market's expansion. Due to the availability of point-of-care diagnostic kits such as lateral flow tests, the market is growing.
On the other hand, strict regulatory licenses may impact the overall market growth.
Regional Insights of the Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market
In 2021, the Asia Pacific region acquired a significant share of the global tuberculosis diagnostics industry. In addition, the region will reach an opportunity of US$ 1,300 million during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the Asia-Pacific area is home to the highest proportion of estimated multidrug-resistant (MDR)-TB cases, accounting for the majority of the worldwide TB burden. Additionally, in 2021, on the basis of test type, the diagnostic laboratory method segment has the largest market share in terms of test types. The diagnostic, identification and drug sensitivity tests are now quick and reliable thanks to the use of modern technologies like fluorescence microscopy and liquid culture. Thus, the market holds the largest share.
Regional Insights of the Global Asthma Diagnostics Market
In 2021, the Asia Pacific acquired a share of 30% of the asthma diagnostic industry and the region will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. In 2021, on the basis of type, allergy tests dominated the regional market since they are reliable, quick, and cost-effective. Testing for allergies can help determine what is causing asthma symptoms. On the other hand, in 2021, on the basis of end-users, the hospital segment held a significant share of the asthma diagnostics industry.
Regional Insights of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market
Sepsis is a potentially fatal organ failure brought on by an improperly controlled host response to infection. If not treated correctly, it can cause multiple septic shocks, organ failures, and death. In 2021, North America held a maximum revenue of US$ 140 Million in the global sepsis diagnostics industry. However, the Asia Pacific region will reach a revenue of US$ 200 million by 2025. This is due to the fact that sepsis is a significant contributor to maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity in low or middle-income nations. In 2021, by test type, the CRP test segment dominated the market since it is an efficient biomarker and an acute phase reactant for sepsis.
Regional Insights of the Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market
In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue of approx US$ 140 Million in the global pneumonia diagnostics market. In 2021, by test type, the blood test segment acquired the maximum share since blood tests are the most common means of diagnosing pneumonia. However, in 2021, by end-users, the hospital segment held a significant share of the pneumonia diagnostics industry.
Competitors Profile
The leading competitors in the global diagnostics market are:
Alere Inc.
Hain Lifesciences GmbH
Abbott Laboratories
F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Siemens
Cepheid
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Hologic Corporation
bioMérieux SA
Other Prominent Players
Key Developments by these Players
In Oct 2022, Roche released a statement announcing the release of its next-generation SARS-CoV-2 fast antigen tests ("2.0") for professional and personal use in nations recognizing the CE Mark. In the upcoming weeks, the distribution of the new quick test portfolio is anticipated to start.
In Aug 2022, Abbott and WW International, Inc. formed a strategic partnership to help people with diabetes control both their diabetes and their weight. The businesses are working together to develop a seamless mobile experience that will give diabetics the information and insights they need to better their food choices, lower their blood sugar levels, and, ultimately, take back control of their health. This will be done by combining Abbott's line of FreeStyle Libre products with WeightWatchers' diabetes-specific weight management program.
In Aug 2022, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, a leading global medical technology company, and Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company. The companies announced a collaboration agreement that will create a framework for the development, production, marketing, and commercialization of flow cytometry-based companion diagnostics (CDx), which are meant to match patients with potentially life-altering treatments for cancer and other diseases.
In Aug 2022, bioMérieux, a leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics announced that the SPECIFIC REVEAL Rapid Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test (AST) System received the FDA's Breakthrough Device Designation. This classification is reserved for medical devices that provide notable benefits over already cleared alternatives, for which there are no approved alternatives, or for which the availability of the device is in the patient's best interests.
Segmentation Outline
The global diagnostics market segmentation is as follows:
Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market
By Test Type Segment
Radiographic Method
Cytokine Detection Assay
Nucleic Acid Testing
Detection of Latent Infection
Diagnostic Laboratory Method
Detection of Drug Resistance
Others
By End User Segment
Clinics
Hospitals
Research Institutes & Academics
Diagnostic Centers
Global Asthma Diagnostics Market
By Test Type Segment
Radiographic Method
Spirometry Test
Bronchodilator Reversibility Test
FeNO Test
Peak Flow
Bronchial Challenge Tests
Allergy tests
Others
By End User Segment
Clinics
Hospitals
Research Institutes & Academics
Diagnostic Centers
Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market
By Test Type Segment
CRP Test
PT & PTT Test
Urinalysis
Pulse Oximetry
Others
By End User Segment
Clinics
Hospitals
Research Institutes & Academics
Diagnostic Centers
Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market
By Test Type Segment
Blood Test
Chest X-Ray Test
Pulse Oximetry
Sputum Test
Others
By End User Segment
Clinics
Hospitals
Research Institutes & Academics
Diagnostic Centers
