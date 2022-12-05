Submit Release
Neuronetics Announced as a Winner by 2022 Merit Awards for HealthCare in the Patient Care Category

NeuroStar’s technology once again recognized as an effective non-drug treatment for patients

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, is named a 2022 bronze winner by the Merit Awards for Healthcare in the HealthTech Patient Care category for its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy.

“This additional recognition from the Merit Awards team in the area of patient care, is particularly special for us,” stated Keith J. Sullivan, President, and CEO of Neuronetics Inc. “We take our mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from neurohealth disorders seriously and keep it at the center of everything we do. This honor from an independent awards program shows that we are making progress for patients.”

Merit Awards is an independent awards program that acknowledges global companies shaping today’s world and their contributions to the market they serve. Each award has a team of judges evaluating all submissions and basing their decisions on how a company manages various healthcare needs ranging from services to technology innovations.

“We congratulate Neuronetics as a bronze winner in the HealthTech Patient Care category for the Healthcare award,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of Merit Awards. “They were chosen because they continue to enhance NeuroStar’s technology and work with the FDA to receive clearance to treat other psychiatric indications. We acknowledge their contribution to the healthcare community and believe patient care is their number one priority.”

To access the full list of winners, visit Merit-Awards.com. This recognition by Merit Awards follows an additional, previous win in the Technology HealthTech category. NeuroStar is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment, with over 5 million treatments delivered and thousands of lives transformed.

For more information about NeuroStar, please visit NeuroStar.com.

About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646.517.4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com


Primary Logo

