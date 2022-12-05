Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Market is Forecasted to Reach Nearly USD 44.87 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Development Strategies, Competitive Scenario and Segmentation Analysis

MIS procedures have several advantages over traditional procedures, including less post-operative pain, faster recovery times, less stress on the immune system, fewer major operative and post-operative complications, less scarring and smaller incisions

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the minimally invasive cataract surgery devices market which was USD 5.5 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 44.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:

Minimally invasive surgery employs surgical techniques that use small tools, cameras, and lights to limit the size and number of cuts or incisions made during an operation. This procedure is much safer than traditional open surgery because it results in fewer complications, faster recovery, less blood loss, better results, and shorter hospital stays. These surgeries are gaining popularity among surgeons and patients worldwide because of these factors. They are mostly used in cardiothoracic, orthopaedic, vascular, and neurological surgeries. Compared to conventional glaucoma surgery devices, minimally invasive surgery (MIGS) devices provide a safer and less invasive method of reducing intraocular pressure (IOP).

According to the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published in September 2021, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. About 18.2 million adults aged 20 and older have coronary artery disease, and approximately 360,900 people died from the disease in 2019. As a result of the country's high mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases, the number of surgeries is expected to rise. As minimally invasive surgical procedures gain popularity, the market under consideration is expected to expand over the forecast period. Cancer is also one of the most common chronic diseases in the country, which will drive market growth in the coming years.

The Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Hoya Corporation (Japan)

AbbVie Inc. (U.K.)

Essilor (France)

NIDEK Co., Ltd. (U.S.)

Lumenis Be Ltd. (Israel)

Abbott (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.)

New World Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Carl Zeiss Meditech AG (Germany)

Alcon Vision LLC. (Switzerland)

Opcon USA (U.S.)

Bausch & Lomb, Incorporated (U.S.)

STAAR SURGICAL (U.S.)

Recent Development

In April 2021, in collaboration with Veran Medical Technologies Inc., Olympus Corporation launched the 510(k)-cleared H-SteriScope Single-Use Bronchoscopes, a line of five premium endoscopes for use in advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

In May 2021, The NaviCamTM Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy (MCCE) system received premarketing approval from the Food and Drug Administration. As a result, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the region's minimally invasive surgery devices market growth.

Opportunities for Key Players:

New product launch

Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are important strategic actions carried out by industry participants that are anticipated to have a favourable impact on the market. New product launches as a result of technical breakthroughs. The market is anticipated to expand steadily throughout the projected period as a result of the creation of novel solutions. A good example is the ELUXEO surgical system, which was introduced by Fujifilm Medical Systems USA Inc. in July 2020. It combines the company's endoscopy and minimally invasive surgery portfolios and enables surgeons to perform both flexible and rigid endoscopy from a single tower by improving visualisation.

Key Market Segments Covered in Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Industry Research

By Product Type

Implant and Stent

Glaucoma Drainage

Glaucoma Laser Device

Opthalmic Viscoelastic Device

Phacoemulsification System

Surgery Type

Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract

Femtosecond Laser Surgery

Phacoemulsification

Extracapsular Cataract Extraction Surgery

Stand Alone Glaucoma

End-User

Hospitals

Outpatient Surgery Center

Ophthamology Clinic

Key Growth Drivers:

Growing acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries than traditional surgeries

MIS procedures have several advantages over traditional procedures, including less post-operative pain, faster recovery times, less stress on the immune system, fewer major operative and post-operative complications, less scarring and smaller incisions. MIS procedures are becoming more popular worldwide because the benefits of minimally invasive procedures reduce overall hospital and treatment costs, driving the market growth.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease is increasing demand for surgical procedures for treatment, boosting market growth. According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) 2021 fact sheet, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), also known as chronic diseases, kill approximately 41 million people each year, accounting for approximately 71% of all deaths worldwide. According to the same source, over 15 million people aged 30-69 die worldwide each year as a result of NCDs. As a result of the high mortality rate from NCDs, the demand for treatment procedures is increasing.

As minimally invasive procedures have more advantages over traditional procedures, they are gaining traction. Thus, the studied market is grow during the forecast period.

Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the minimally invasive cataract surgery devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the minimally invasive cataract surgery devices market because of the increasing prevalence of cataract patients, the growing geriatric population, and growing public awareness of the benefits of cataract surgery.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 owing to the increase in surgical procedures, an aging population, and a high burden of chronic diseases.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Market, By Surgery Type Global Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Market, By End-User Global Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Market, By Product Type Global Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Market, By Region Global Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

