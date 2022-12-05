Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Megan Welter

Maine DOE Team member Megan Welter is being highlighted as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Megan in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the Associate Commissioner of Public Education. I work closely with a number of the DOE teams, including the Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, Communications, the Office of School and Student Supports, the Maine School Safety Center, and the Workforce Development and Innovative Pathways Team. In addition, as a member of the Commissioner’s Office, I also work with colleagues to develop policies and procedures that allow the Department to support the field.

What do you like best about your job?

Learning so much every day! I am also especially grateful to be able to work with so many people who are committed to serving the students and educators in our State!

How or why did you decide on this career?

I began my career working with children and youth in emergency shelter placements. Through this work, I understood the value of providing early and comprehensive services that address a child’s physical, emotional, social, and educational needs. Such early and consistent supports are vital to building a child’s resilience and capacity to persevere through adverse experiences. I truly believe that public education is one of the most powerful ways we can meet these needs while also opening doors to a world of opportunities.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I am married and we have two almost-fully-formed-adult children, who I love spending time with. We have a big dog that I like to walk, but because he is afraid of bugs they are generally short walks. I love all sports, but particularly enjoy watching football. I am a proud St. Louis Cardinals fan (I grew up in StL). I also love listening to music, the theater, and spending time outside. I love cycling, mountain biking, and hiking.