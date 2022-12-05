Cellular Routers Market Size Forecasts with 14.4% of CAGR by 2025

The volatile growth of the internet industry coupled with demand for mobility is fueling a rapid rise in the demand for cellular routers.

Technology is projected to be the key driver of this industry transformation. The success of the industry participants highly depends upon the relentless focus on application of various technologies for enhancement of the value added services to consumers. The following disruptive technologies have played a critical role in the transformation of retail and uninterrupted internet connection is demand of today. The sheer diversity of retail use cases, represents a challenge as well as an opportunity for the stakeholders. The retail sector is one where the key stakeholder where entire value chain has their own specific requirements and obligations, and these are likely to consider the ways in which cellular router deployment can help support the industry.

Government all over the globe has been significantly investing in the development of network infrastructures that includes the smart city. The supportive finance policies designed by governments are likely to result in enhancing markets for information technology solutions and telecommunication equipment markets, further paving the growth opportunity for cellular routers markets. The Asia Pacific region has been putting several efforts and capital for enhancement of its broadband services. In addition, the Chinese Government’s use of “broadband china” national strategy had stimulated network equipment manufacturing industry including cellular routers. The policies introduced by the government are anticipated to boost their broadband initiatives just as the ultra-high-speed broadband network NGNBN (Next Generation High-Speed Broadband Network) based in Singapore, which aims to shoot up the deployment and development of innovative interactive digital services to a number of use-case scenarios, including home use.

Market Size Value in - US$ 565.1 Million in 2017

Market Size Value by - US$ 1,639.4 Billion by 2025

Growth rate - CAGR of 14.4% from 2018-2025

Forecast Period - 2018-2025

Base Year - 2018

No. of Pages - 139

No. of Tables - 18

No. of Charts & Figures - 72

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Connection Type ; Product Type ; Application

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Thickening density of small cells globally

The network traffic density is experiencing exponential increments in the urban areas particularly. The demands for data, video, and applications access are causing increased traffic densities by smart phones, tablets, laptops and other data consuming devices. Furthermore, the advent of IoT has resulted in other devices being able to communicate and join over the network. These factors have put additional pressures on the existing internet network infrastructures. And make them inadequate to handle the rising capacities. Cities such as Hong Kong, New York, Tokyo, Helsinki, Paris, Singapore, London, and Barcelona have witnessed huge increase in the densities of traffic of data over the network. The data traffic densities in these urban cities have ranged between 1.8 petabyte per square kilometer to 8.4 petabyte per square kilometer. Most of the cities across the globe will have similar traffic densities by 2020. The sites with traffic density of more than 0.5 petabyte per sq. km per year have a cell radius of less than 200 meters, thus demanding the deployment of small cell solutions.

The cellular routers are the category of routers that provide connectivity for devices over cellular data network. These devices are considered to be an economic alternative to landlines either for backup or primary connectivity at remote locations. These devices are being widely certified by the key wireless services providers present globally. Some of these service providers in the cellular router market include Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint, Rogers, Bell Mobility and Vodafone. The web interface provided by cellular router enables an array of configuration that in-turn reduces the overall infrastructure cost by facilitating overall management, decreasing potential failure points and combining functionalities. As these routers are capable of connecting to the Ethernet securely and reliably, they considered to be the key solution for the companies willing to take advantage of IIoT technologies. The cellular routers are considered to be most suitable for catering to the demand for wireless connection of traffic & security, smart grid assets, remote data loggers, IP camera systems, sensing equipment and flow meters, LAN networks, process controllers, ATM (Automated Teller Machines) and several other self-terminals.

