VERB Announces the Launch of Original Shoppable Live Programming on MARKET.live

/EIN News/ -- ‘Meet Me on MARKET with Drew Dorsey’ is its First Weekly Shoppable Original Entertainment Series Produced Exclusively For MARKET.live



The weekly show will feature more than five hours of hosted programming

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, announces the launch of original shoppable entertainment content produced exclusively for its MARKET.live livestream shopping platform. The new weekly series entitled ‘Meet Me on MARKET with Drew Dorsey’ will be livestreamed every Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on MARKET.live, VERB’s 24/7 social shopping and livestream commerce platform.



Meet Me on MARKET spotlights different creators and their favorite products, showcasing hundreds of products, including many from the most popular and beloved brands in the world. The host, Drew Dorsey, is an acclaimed content creator, host, writer and producer known for her work in entertainment news and pop culture. The show will air on MARKET.live with clickable on-screen shopping capabilities and feature an interactive chat so viewers can communicate with Drew and her guests in real time during the show. It will also be simulcast live on popular social media platforms where Drew will target her more than 90,000 social media followers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with talented creators like Drew Dorsey and her guests to bring to life this new and exciting phase of MARKET,” states VERB CEO, Rory J. Cutaia. “Our vision for MARKET.live is to create an entirely new entertainment medium, transforming traditional lean-back viewers into active participants. Though launched only four short months ago, MARKET.live is rapidly evolving into a destination for television quality original shoppable programming that engages viewers across social platforms. The first of its kind, Meet Me on MARKET with Drew Dorsey, will begin to define this new medium of interactive, shoppable entertainment. This series is the first of what we intend will be an expansive lineup of original, shoppable, creator content produced exclusively for MARKET.live.”

The show will encompass an estimated five hours of programming that will feature products from current MARKET vendors, as well as from MARKET’s own catalog of SKUs from brands like Target, Best Buy, Athleta, and more. The premiere episode will be titled, “Prepping for/Surviving the Holidays” and will be livestreamed on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET.

“I’m so excited to go live to talk to some of my favorite content creators about their favorite MARKET finds. This is an incredible chance for me to connect with new people, share my love of MARKET with my followers, and help everyone discover the magic of livestream shopping,” said host Drew Dorsey.

For more information or to RSVP for Meet Me on MARKET, click here.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. MARKET.live is VERB’s multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 150 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

