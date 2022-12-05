Vivid Seats Reveals “Year in Live Events” 2022 Report

/EIN News/ -- Names Harry Styles Artist of the Year, Niners Nation Fanbase of the Year, and Kevin Hart Comedian of the Year

Annual Report Predicts Top Cities for Sports, Music, Theater and Comedy Fans in 2023

CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today released its annual “Year in Live Events” report. Based on its analysis of Vivid Seats’ 2022 ticket sales and event data, Vivid Seats names Harry Styles Artist of the Year overall, as well as the top artists by genre including Rap, K-Pop, Rock, Latin, EDM, Country, R&B and Alternative. This year’s report includes an inaugural Fan Forecast® Fanbase of the Year award and predicts the top cities for entertainment in 2023.

Fan Forecast® Fanbase of the Year: Niners Nation

Fan Forecast® is Vivid Seats’ industry-leading data-centric look at where and how fans are showing up in the crowd for their favorite teams. Following a review of this year’s crowd breakdowns, Niners Nation takes the trophy for America’s most passionate fanbase. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, 49ers fans hit the road again and again, from Chicago to North Carolina to Mexico, eclipsing crowds in red and gold and often commanding a double-digit crowd advantage for both home and away games.

2022 Artist of the Year: Harry Styles

After a powerhouse year of international concerts and double-digit sold-out runs in America’s biggest cities, Harry Styles is awarded Vivid Seats’ Artist of the Year for the second year running, based on ticket sales and event data. This former boy band heartthrob turned international pop star’s “Love on Tour” concert tour amassed a sea of feather boas and eye-catching outfits. Harry wasn’t alone in tour demand this year. In 2022, some of America’s favorite acts returned to the stage in full force and the fans followed suit. The Artists of the Year by musical genre include:

K-Pop: Stray Kids

Rap: Daddy Yankee

Rock: Mötley Crüe

Latin: Bad Bunny

EDM: Rüfüs Du Sol

Country: Garth Brooks

R&B: Giveon

Alternative: Gorillaz

2022 Breakout Artists of the Year

2022 also brought a wave of fresh, new talent to the forefront, which brought fans to the front row. The following artists have been selected by Vivid Seats based on their impact on the live events landscape and biggest jumps in demand this year. From TikTok-starlet turned indie-pop sensation beabadoobee to rising K-Pop group ENHYPEN, the 2022 top breakout artists of 2022 include:

Breakout EDM Artist: John Summit

Breakout Rap Artist: Ken Carson

Breakout R&B Artist: Steve Lacy

Breakout Latin Artist: Junior H

Breakout Alternative Artist: Lizzy McAlpine

Breakout K-Pop Boys Group: ENHYPEN

Breakout K-Pop Girls Group: Aespa

Breakout Pop Artist: beabadoobee

Breakout Rock Artist: Spacey Jane

Breakout Country Artist: Cooper Alan

2022 Comedian of the Year: Kevin Hart

In 2022 Kevin Hart came back to the stage in full force with the “Reality Check” tour show run across North America. Fans were more than ready for his return – pushing Kevin Hart to the top of the best-selling comedians this year. Thanks to Hart’s return to the stage and his growing fan base, Kevin Hart is Vivid Seats’ Comedian of the Year for 2022.

Top Cities for Entertainment in 2023

Each year, fans in cities across the country come together to laugh, cry, sing, dance and heckle opposing teams. To predict what will be 2023’s epicenters of events for fans, Vivid Seats calculated the number of live events per capita across the nation’s top cities to reveal the best metros for Sports, Music, Theater, and Comedy fans.

Top City for Sports: Denver, Colorado

Top City for Music: Austin, Texas

Top City for Theater: Boston, Massachusetts

Top City for Comedy: Las Vegas, Nevada

To learn more about Vivid Seats and to see the full “Year in Live Events” 2022 Report click here.

