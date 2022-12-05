/EIN News/ -- WISeKey to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on December 7th

Main presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET

Geneva – December 5, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Wednesday, December 7th, at 1:00 pm ET. Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, will be giving the presentation.

Mr. Moreira noted, “We believe WISeKey is uniquely positioned as we combine secure hardware with a platform to manage its keys and to manage the physical/cyber pairing. This pairing associates the hardware chip inseparably with digital certificates and a digital record that reflects the lifecycle of the chip. Conversely, the digital security is anchored in hardware inside the device. It is this unique proposition that enables us to bring digital trust to the physical world. We believe in continuing to invest in the U.S. market, increasing the deployment of our semiconductors on U.S. soil, and supporting the move away from dependency on the Asian market that both the European and American governments are driving. It will also allow us to develop R&D activities in the U.S. leveraging the opportunity that, thanks to our IoT Post-Quantum technology, we have been selected as a collaborator by NIST for the NCCoE Trusted IoT Device Network-Layer Onboarding and Lifecycle Management Consortium project.”

Interested investors may register https://ladenburgtech22.sequireevents.com to view the presentation. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with WISeKey on the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo Conference

The one-day Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management of approximately 50 Technology and Media companies covering ad-tech, cloud, communications, connectivity, cybersecurity, defense, digital mining, e-commerce, software and services, fintech, media, mobility, payments and semiconductors. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience. The event will be hosted through Sequire, a zoom-based virtual conferencing platform. In addition, presenting companies will have the option to host one-on-one meetings. This Virtual Expo follows on from Ladenburg’s highly successful Virtual Technology Expo 2021 which had over 1,100 registrants.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann is a full-service, diversified financial services firm that offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including equity and debt capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance advisory and fairness opinions. Ladenburg was established in 1876 and has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years, until its recent merger with Advisor Group in March 2020. The combined platform now has over 10,000 financial advisors in the US managing over $475 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit Ladenburg.com .

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens. Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.