Harpoon Therapeutics to Host HPN217 Interim Results and Corporate Update Call and Webcast on December 12, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review updated interim results of its Phase 1 HPN217 clinical program presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and provide a corporate update.



The live call/webcast will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT / 1:30 p.m. PT on December 12, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 for domestic callers and 1-201-689-8470 for international callers with conference ID code number 13734677. A webcast of the live call will be available online in the investor relations section of the Harpoon website at www.harpoontx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event and can be accessed at the same weblink.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

