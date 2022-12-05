Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Medical and Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology and Medtech Conference

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Medical and Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology and Medtech Conference, which is being held at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami, FL on Thursday, December 8th. The conference consists of panel discussions and 1x1 meetings with investors. Management will participate in 1x1 meetings.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

