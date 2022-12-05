CAA North & East Ontario announces three-year partnership with the Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa's beloved NHL team now has 341,000 new supporters, with the announcement today of a new partnership between the Ottawa Senators and CAA North & East Ontario.



Under the deal, CAA North & East Ontario's 341,000 Members get preferred pricing on select regular season games, 10 per cent off Sens merchandise and access to the popular Sens Skills event, held on January 8, 2023, sponsored by CAA North & East Ontario.

The agreement reflects the non-profit club's focus on offering Members extra value for their fees through savings and discounts, and exclusive offers, says Jeff Walker, President and CEO of CAA North & East Ontario.

"CAA is about making life a little better for our Members and our communities. Working with the Senators means connecting with the kids, the teens and the adults who love to play hockey and watch hockey in the communities of North and East Ontario," he says.

The partnership kicks off immediately with Member discounts on tickets and merchandise, available through the CAA Rewards portal at SenatorsCAA.ca and merchandise purchased onsite at any Sens Store, Canadian Tire Centre or online.

"We are thrilled to welcome CAA North & East Ontario to the Senators' family. CAA is Canada's Most Trusted Brand on the Gustavson Trust Index and is also an organization committed to our shared values of community building and giving back," says Martin Ballard, Senators VP of Corporate Partnerships.

A highlight of the deal will be the CAA's title sponsorship of the annual Sens Skills event, which regularly attracts more than 10,000 minor hockey players and their families to Canadian Tire Centre to watch their favourite players compete in on-ice events like the hardest shot and fastest skater.

CAA will be gifting 2,000 tickets for the event to Members, as well as special roles to participate on the day of the event.

"We want to honour hockey moms and dads out there by offering them the exclusive opportunity to be behind the bench, just like the coach, during Sens Skills. We're also looking for four minor hockey players who will have the opportunity of a lifetime to compete against the Sens players on the ice during the event," Walker says.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e532d61-a8a7-4794-bc4c-b4d763b3ef6b

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f7a8437-2b0c-4d19-ace3-d988c1caca38

For more information or an interview, contact Julie Beun Director of Communications and Public Relations CAA North & East Ontario 613-296-2592 jbeun@caaneo.on.ca