Calling All Members of Foodservice: Restaurants Canada's Awards of Excellence Nominations are Now Open

Toronto, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada (RC) recognizes excellence in the foodservice industry through its annual awards program, and today nominations are now open for the Leadership Award, Culinary Excellence Award and Innovation Award.

Canada's foodservice industry is powered by diversity, passion and innovation; from business owners and chefs to frontline staff, suppliers and the many others who team up to serve more than 22 million customers every day. Those within the foodservice and hospitality sector feed people, nourish communities, and serve as a place for Canadians to gather, celebrate, laugh and share - now it's time to celebrate you!

Although the revered industry has begun to rebuild after a challenging past two years, long-term effects continue to fuel the industry's need to evolve to continue supporting the communities it serves. Out of this evolution, Restaurants Canada has seen incredible leaders emerge, lighting the way for the next generation of foodies to thrive; culinary advancements by chefs pushing the limits to tell stories of today's climate through food; and innovation bringing new ideas to fruition that work to address some of the most difficult barriers in foodservice today.

Are you or someone you know a member of the foodservice sector that has made contributions to impact the industry, your community, province, or country as a whole? Shine a spotlight on the industry's extraordinary contributors by submitting a nomination for one of Restaurants Canada's Awards of Excellence. The 2023 categories and criteria include:

Leadership Award of Excellence

Made an outstanding and pioneering contribution to Canada's restaurant and foodservice industry;

resulting in a positive and measurable impact on their community or industry;

this impact could be based on one large-scale initiative or ongoing and consistent actions over time pertaining to employment opportunities, arts and culture, sustainability, philanthropy, community involvement, or other worthy areas

Submit a nomination for the Leadership Award of Excellence!

Culinary Excellence Award

Made an outstanding contribution to Canada's culinary landscape, possesses an innate passion for foodand are dedicated to service excellence.

This individual strives to raise the bar in terms of flavors and or culinary experiences that delight the senses;

inspiring others through their culinary knowledge, passion and skill;

and exemplifies the highest standards of food quality and safety

Submit a nomination for the Culinary Excellence Award!

Innovation Award of Excellence

Created a game-changing Canadian product or service for foodservice operators;

that makes a significant and positive impact on foodservice operations

adding measurable value, such as generating traffic, reducing costs, enhancing the customer experience, etc.

This innovation must be highly relevant to a clearly defined target market

Submit a nomination for the Innovation Award of Excellence!

The winners will be recognized at the RC Show 2023 taking place at Toronto's Enercare Centre from April 10-12, 2023. Visit www.RCShow.com for more details.

Deadline for Nominations: February 26, 2023, at 11:59 pm EST



About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada's diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's foodservice sector was a $95 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada's number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in sales due to the impacts of COVID-19. www.restaurantscanada.org

