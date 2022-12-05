Bright Data Launches Public Web Datasets on Snowflake Marketplace

Bright Data announced today its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, and as such, the launch of its Datasets on Snowflake Marketplace. The new solution will provide joint customers with ready-to-use, pre-made datasets to help them acquire the web data they need to make critical decisions and address challenging business questions across every aspect of their organization.

Snowflake Marketplace, powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allows companies to get direct access to raw data products and leverage data, data services and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud.

The new solution will forward customers a unique ability to search, discover, filter through, and obtain large and complete datasets procured by the Bright Data team — containing millions of web data points from public e-Commerce & shopping, travel & tourism, as well as business information websites, refreshed at periodic intervals — to receive comprehensive coverage of entire target websites, delivered within a structured format.

Furthermore, customers from across multiple market sectors will be able to request custom-made datasets and subsets of pre-made datasets to create a focus on the specific set of information that provides value to their organizations. Customers will be able to enjoy varying possibilities for data enrichment that can produce additional information on top of the web data already collected from public websites and add further value to the requested dataset.

"Both tailored and pre-made datasets are becoming significantly more attractive for organizations of all sizes," said Bright Data CEO Or Lenchner. "The smartest players are using a combination of both offerings, whether it is specifically tailored public datasets or ready-made to address their most essential questions and provide the immediate answers that drive their organizations further."

"Bringing Bright Data's datasets to Snowflake Marketplace will enable our joint customers to pursue innovation within their web data collection efforts," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "As Snowflake continues to empower organizations to mobilize their data, partners like Bright Data give our customers greater flexibility around how they acquire and collect web data at scale."

About Bright Data:

Bright Data is the industry-leading web data platform. Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, and small businesses rely on Bright Data's solutions to retrieve web data in the most efficient, reliable, and flexible way so they can research, monitor, and analyze it to make better and faster decisions that directly impact their business success.

